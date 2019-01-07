WayRay's augmented reality displays go beyond cars at CES 2019

WayRay's augmented-reality head-up displays can make you a better driver, whether on the track or in day-to-day navigation. At CES 2019, WayRay is showing off this wild windshield tech, but it's not stopping with cars.

After announcing last September that it counted Porsche and Hyundai among its investors, WayRay came to Las Vegas to show off its technology in person with a third automaker -- Genesis, Hyundai's fancy-pants spin-off. The Genesis G80 in WayRay's CES booth also shows just how easy it is for its HUD to work with current vehicles, not just cars in some distant future.

Enlarge Image WayRay

The tech is pretty slick -- instead of relegating data to a small corner of the windshield-like current HUDs, WayRay's system expands that to the whole windshield, overlaying three-dimensional animation onto whatever the driver sees ahead. It could be used to teach budding drivers how to follow specific racing lines, or it could further enhance current in-car navigation systems.

But why stop at cars? WayRay's booth will open up its AR tech to other industries, too -- in addition to automotive applications involving drivers, WayRay will show off how its tech could be used in autonomous vehicles, flying taxis and boats. It didn't get into specifics, but it did say its AR could be used for "safety, navigation and infotainment content." Really, anywhere there's a piece of glass, WayRay could probably find something cool to put there.

And by the sounds of it, there could be plenty of cool stuff coming if this tech makes it to production vehicles. WayRay has a True AR Software Development Kit that will let third-party devs add their own creations to drivers' windshields. So, the sky's the limit in terms of what these windshield displays could, um, display.

