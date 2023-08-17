X

2024 Acura ZDX Type S, A-Spec Debut at Monterey Car Week 2023

Meet the 325-mile 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec and the 500-horsepower ZDX Type S.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
See full bio
Antuan Goodwin
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
1 of 21 Acura

Acura has unveiled the production version of its first all-electric vehicle at Monterey Car Week 2023. Meet the Acura ZDX Type S.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
2 of 21 Acura

The 2024 ZDX will be available in two trim levels. The high-performance Type S, pictured here, features dual-motor all-wheel drive and a combined 500 estimated horsepower.

2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec
3 of 21 Acura

The base A-Spec model comes standard with single-motor rear-wheel drive and 340 horsepower. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is also optional at this level, but with less power than the Type S.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
4 of 21 Acura

All versions of the ZDX feature the same 102-kWh Ultium battery pack sourced from General Motors.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
5 of 21 Acura

In Type S guise, expect around 288 miles per charge. Meanwhile, the A-Spec is available with up to a 325-mile range.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
6 of 21 Acura

The ZDX Type S will be the most powerful SUV Acura has ever produced and its standard 22-inch wheels are also the largest ever offered by the brand.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
7 of 21 Acura

15.6-inch Brembo performance brakes with yellow six-piston calipers live on the car's front axle, working in tandem with the regenerative braking system.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
8 of 21 Acura

Debuting with the ZDX Type S is new Double Apex Blue Pearl paint, which was previewed on the Acura Precision EV concept last year.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
9 of 21 Acura

The ZDX will be offered in Acura's signature Type S color, Tiger Eye Pearl, which we first saw on the TLX Type S sedan.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
10 of 21 Acura

The electric SUV will also be the first Acura to feature the new Hands Free Cruise driver aid technology, which appears to be derived from GM's excellent Super Cruise tech.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
11 of 21 Acura

It will also be the first Acura to feature Google Built-In software in the dash and a new Bang & Olufsen premium audio system.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
12 of 21 Acura

Check out our first look at the 2024 Acura ZDX for more details or keep swiping for more pictures of the powerful 500-hp Type S version.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S
13 of 21 Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
14 of 21 Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
15 of 21 Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
16 of 21 Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
17 of 21 Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
18 of 21 Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
19 of 21 Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
20 of 21 Acura
2024 Acura ZDX Type S
21 of 21 Acura

More Galleries

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Looks Chic With Its New Cover Display
img-9760.jpg

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Looks Chic With Its New Cover Display

39 Photos
2024 Acura ZDX Type S, A-Spec Debut at Monterey Car Week 2023
2024 Acura ZDX

2024 Acura ZDX Type S, A-Spec Debut at Monterey Car Week 2023

21 Photos
See the Galaxy Z Flip 5's Camera in Action All Over Seoul
A photo of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

See the Galaxy Z Flip 5's Camera in Action All Over Seoul

20 Photos
Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)
yamaha01.jpg

Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)

16 Photos
CNET's 'Day of the Dead Devices' altar (pictures)
dia-de-los-muertos-3318-001.jpg

CNET's 'Day of the Dead Devices' altar (pictures)

9 Photos
2007 Los Angeles Auto Show: concept cars
conceptss01_440.jpg

2007 Los Angeles Auto Show: concept cars

14 Photos
Best sound bars under $300
polk-magnifi-mini-15.jpg

Best sound bars under $300

18 Photos