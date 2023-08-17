2024 Acura ZDX Type S, A-Spec Debut at Monterey Car Week 2023
Meet the 325-mile 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec and the 500-horsepower ZDX Type S.
Acura has unveiled the production version of its first all-electric vehicle at Monterey Car Week 2023. Meet the Acura ZDX Type S.
The 2024 ZDX will be available in two trim levels. The high-performance Type S, pictured here, features dual-motor all-wheel drive and a combined 500 estimated horsepower.
The base A-Spec model comes standard with single-motor rear-wheel drive and 340 horsepower. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is also optional at this level, but with less power than the Type S.
All versions of the ZDX feature the same 102-kWh Ultium battery pack sourced from General Motors.
In Type S guise, expect around 288 miles per charge. Meanwhile, the A-Spec is available with up to a 325-mile range.
The ZDX Type S will be the most powerful SUV Acura has ever produced and its standard 22-inch wheels are also the largest ever offered by the brand.
15.6-inch Brembo performance brakes with yellow six-piston calipers live on the car's front axle, working in tandem with the regenerative braking system.
Debuting with the ZDX Type S is new Double Apex Blue Pearl paint, which was previewed on the Acura Precision EV concept last year.
The ZDX will be offered in Acura's signature Type S color, Tiger Eye Pearl, which we first saw on the TLX Type S sedan.
The electric SUV will also be the first Acura to feature the new Hands Free Cruise driver aid technology, which appears to be derived from GM's excellent Super Cruise tech.
It will also be the first Acura to feature Google Built-In software in the dash and a new Bang & Olufsen premium audio system.
Check out our first look at the 2024 Acura ZDX for more details or keep swiping for more pictures of the powerful 500-hp Type S version.