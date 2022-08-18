Acura Precision EV Concept Previews the Brand's Electric Future

What's happening Acura unveiled the Precision EV concept on Thursday during Monterey Car Week, previewing the design language for its future electric vehicles. Why it matters Acura's first EV will be an SUV sized similarly to the Precision EV concept, based on the Honda Prologue and co-developed with General Motors. What's next The Precision EV will go on to influence the styling of Acura's future electric cars. Acura will begin launching EVs on its own dedicated platform in 2026.

In January 2016, Acura debuted the Precision concept, a sleek sedan that set the tone for the automaker's current crop of designs. But as Acura looks to the future -- specifically, its all-electric future -- it wants to once again rethink its design language. Making its debut at Monterey Car Week on Thursday, the Precision EV concept does just that.

While the original Precision concept was a pretty radical step forward, the Precision EV concept is more evolutionary than revolutionary. A lot of the characteristics -- the "chicane" lighting signatures, the long hood -- are reminiscent of current styling elements. But things like the floating roofline and "particle glitch" lower lighting are new, as is the prominent fascia, said to be inspired by luxury power boats.

Enlarge Image Acura

That front end fully lights up, too. As you approach the Precision EV, the Acura logo illuminates, then the geometric blue segments flow out toward the headlights. It's a pretty cool song and dance, especially when the "particle glitch" corners do their fancy little flicker.

The Precision EV concept isn't super big -- it pretty much splits the difference between the RDX and MDX crossovers. The huge, 23-inch wheels are pushed out to all four corners, and the orange brake calipers look great against the matte blue paint.

While the concept car itself doesn't have a full interior, Acura says its cabin previews the company's new "dual-experience" philosophy. The two themes are called "instinctive drive" and "spiritual lounge." The former brings forward digital gauge screens and a yoke-style steering wheel. The latter puts the yoke, pedals and gauges away, and adjusts the lighting so you can relax. That's right, Acura is showing its version of an interior that would support an autonomous driving mode.

Enlarge Image Acura

Everything inside the cabin is made from sustainable, recyclable materials, and the new widescreen multimedia system sits in a curved display with haptic touch response. We don't imagine many of the interior elements will actually make it to production, but fingers crossed for a new infotainment interface. Acura's current True Touchpad still isn't our cup of tea.

Speaking of production, while the Precision EV concept itself doesn't directly preview a roadgoing car, it gives us a pretty good glimpse of Acura's first electric vehicle, set to debut in 2024. We know Acura's first EV will be an SUV based on the Honda Prologue, co-developed with General Motors. Following that, Acura will build electric vehicles on its own architecture, and aspects of the Precision EV concept will influence those cars.