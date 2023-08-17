All-Electric 2024 ZDX Type S Is the Most Powerful Acura SUV Ever

Acura's ZDX is back. The nameplate returns to the lineup early next year attached to the automaker's first full-electric vehicle and the most powerful SUV in the brand's history. Meet the 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec and the 500-horsepower ZDX Type S.

Acura's first-generation ZDX was a short-lived crossover coupe, debuting in 2009 before being discontinued just four years later due to poor sales. These days there's a coupeover in almost every automaker's lineup; arguably the ZDX was just ahead of its time. Honda's luxury and performance division gave us our first preview of the ZDX's revival, when it debuted the Acura Precision EV Concept during Monterey Car Week 2022. Almost one year later to the date, the automaker has returned to Monterey to unwrap the production-ready ZDX EV today.

The ZDX's second lease on life sticks with a traditional, upright SUV silhouette. Measuring 197.7 inches from bumper to bumper, its footprint is similar to that of Honda's Pilot SUV or the Acura MDX. However, the 121.8-inch wheelbase -- around 10 inches longer than its combustion-powered cousins -- and the lower 64.4-inch roof make the SUV look even more planted, evoking a bit of the OG ZDX's low-slung flavor.

The all-electric ZDX, alongside Honda's upcoming Prologue, is the fruit of a co-development partnership making use of General Motors' Ultium battery and electrification technology platform.

325-mile ZDX A-Spec

The standard spec at launch is the ZDX A-Spec, which rolls out with a 340-horsepower electric motor on its rear axle. Powered by a 102-kilowatt-hour Ultium battery pack, the A-Spec should cruise for an EPA-estimated 325 miles between charges. It's also available in a dual-motor configuration that promises increased traction, but a reduced 315-mile range. Acura also claims an estimated 3,500-pound towing capability for all ZDX specs, though approaching this maximum will likely impact range.

The SUV rides on a fixed-coil suspension matched with reactive dampers and 20-inch wheels wrapped in 265/50R20 all-season tires. The ZDX's 12.6-inch front brakes are smaller than the standard 13.5-inch rear stoppers, an interesting backwards configuration likely made possible by the EV's strong regenerative braking capability.

500-hp ZDX Type S

The high-performance ZDX Type S variant features the same battery as the A-Spec, but with much more potent e-motors and the addition of sportier drive mode software. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is standard for this trim with an estimated system total of 500 horsepower, making this the most powerful SUV that Acura's ever built.

It still falls short of the hybrid NSX sports coupe, however, which recently ended its production run with a 602-hp Type S farewell.

The ZDX Type S features standard dual-motor all-wheel drive. Acura

The Type S has standard 22-inch aluminum alloy wheels, which are also the largest rolling stock Acura's ever offered. They grip the tarmac with 275/40R22 all-season tires or optional summer compounds. Keeping all of that rubber in contact with the road is an air suspension with high-performance adaptive dampers. Rounding out the handling department upgrades are larger 15.6-inch Brembo front brakes with bright yellow six-piston calipers.

The increased power and grip come at the cost of a bit of range, dropping the car's EPA estimate to 288 miles.

DC Fast Charging

All ZDX models will be capable of accepting a 190-kilowatt DC charge, a fast enough charge to add around 81 miles of range with just a 10 minute session. Drivers will be able to search for stations on most nationwide DC fast charging networks and pay for charging sessions through an Acura smartphone app. And eventually, the ZDX will gain tight access to the recently announced seven-automaker joint venture high-speed charging network launching in the US and Canada in 2024 and eventually expanding to 30,000 charge points by 2030.

Alongside the ZDX, Acura is also launching its Acura Home Electrification program, which will connect buyers with vetted local installers for setting up home charging for their new EV.

Google Built-In and Hands Free Cruise software

The ZDX will be the first Acura to feature Google Built-In software in the dashboard, powering the EV's 11-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.3-inch main touchscreen with an Android-based operating system that integrates Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store as the primary infotainment software. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also supported with convenient wireless connectivity.

A recently announced Bang & Olufsen collaboration brings a new premium audio system to the ZDX's cabin. The design includes brushed aluminum grilles and the Danish luxury audio brand's signature acoustic lens technology.

The electric SUV will be the first Acura to use Google Built-In software and Hands Free Cruise driver assist. Acura

The ZDX is also the first Acura model to feature Automatic Parking Assist and the new Hands Free Cruise system as part of its AcuraWatch 360 driver assistance suite. The latter tech does what it says on the tin, enabling hands-off highway driving assistance on over 400,000 miles of compatible roads. That number, along with the aforementioned Ultium technology sharing agreement, points to this being the same hands-free, eyes-on tech that powers the latest version of GM's excellent Super Cruise technology. If so, it likely also offers automatic lane changes and trailering capability.

Pricing and availability

The 2024 ZDX A-Spec is expected to hit the road starting in the "$60,000 range" according to Acura. Meanwhile, the ZDX Type S will start in the" $70,000 range." Preorders open later this year, with the first deliveries expected in early 2024.