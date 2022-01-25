2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

The all-new Sequoia shares its underpinnings and aesthetics with the full-size Tundra pickup.
Meet the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the third generation of the automaker's full-size SUV.
The Sequoia rides on the same body-on-frame platform that underpins the new Tundra and Land Cruiser.
A standard 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain is the standard and only engine option available.
The Sequoia will be available in SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and a new line-topping Capstone trim level.
The Capstone is the most luxurious version of the Sequoia yet with chrome trim, 22-inch wheels and semianiline leather upholstery.
Pricing hasn't been announced, but this will also likely be the most expensive Sequoia yet.
Most grades feature the massive 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system, but only the Capstone comes in this black-and-white color combo.
Open-pore American Walnut wood trim brings a natural touch into the cabin.
Depending on whether you opt for captain's chairs or a bench, the Sequoia seats either seven or eight souls.
The i-Force Max hybrid makes more power and torque than the old V8, while promising improved economy and towing capability.
Keep swiping for more photos of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia in Capstone, Limited and TRD Pro specs or check out our first look for more details.