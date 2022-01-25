/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

The all-new Sequoia shares its underpinnings and aesthetics with the full-size Tundra pickup.

Antuan Goodwin
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-004
1 of 57 Toyota

Meet the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the third generation of the automaker's full-size SUV.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-001
2 of 57 Toyota

The Sequoia rides on the same body-on-frame platform that underpins the new Tundra and Land Cruiser.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-003
3 of 57 Toyota

A standard 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain is the standard and only engine option available.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-005
4 of 57 Toyota

The Sequoia will be available in SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and a new line-topping Capstone trim level.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-002
5 of 57 Toyota

The Capstone is the most luxurious version of the Sequoia yet with chrome trim, 22-inch wheels and semianiline leather upholstery. 

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-006
6 of 57 Toyota

Pricing hasn't been announced, but this will also likely be the most expensive Sequoia yet.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-010
7 of 57 Toyota

Most grades feature the massive 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system, but only the Capstone comes in this black-and-white color combo.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-011
8 of 57 Toyota

Open-pore American Walnut wood trim brings a natural touch into the cabin.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-012
9 of 57 Toyota

Depending on whether you opt for captain's chairs or a bench, the Sequoia seats either seven or eight souls.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-019
10 of 57 Toyota

The i-Force Max hybrid makes more power and torque than the old V8, while promising improved economy and towing capability. 

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-008
11 of 57 Toyota

Keep swiping for more photos of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia in Capstone, Limited and TRD Pro specs or check out our first look for more details.

2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-007
12 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-009
13 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-013
14 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-014
15 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-015
16 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-016
17 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-017
18 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-018
19 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-capstone-020
20 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-021
21 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-022
22 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-023
23 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-024
24 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-025
25 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-026
26 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-027
27 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-028
28 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-029
29 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-030
30 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-031
31 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-70
32 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-71
33 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-72
34 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-73
35 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-towing-032
36 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-limited-towing-033
37 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-032
38 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-033
39 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-034
40 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-035
41 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-036
42 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-037
43 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-038
44 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-039
45 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-040
46 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-041
47 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-042
48 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-043
49 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-044
50 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-045
51 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-046
52 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-047
53 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-048
54 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-049
55 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-050
56 of 57 Toyota
2023-toyota-sequoia-trd-pro-051
57 of 57 Toyota

