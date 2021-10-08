No Toyota Land Cruiser for US, but 2022 Lexus LX reveal coming next week

Lexus

No, we won't see the new Toyota Land Cruiser in the US. That's had many fans sad, but we will get the nameplate's luxurious cousin on our shores, and it's coming very soon. On Friday, Lexus announced the 2022 LX will make its debut on Oct. 13. The LX has long been the brand's own take on the big SUV with far posher materials and a more luxurious aura. This one should absolutely keep that trend with major updates to boot.

Lexus didn't share a peep about the new SUV, only providing a quick 15 second teaser video that shows the SUV's rear end. The two single taillights are out in favor of a long light bar look and the Lexus badge is gone, too. Instead, "Lexus" is spelled out across the rear. For me, I'm getting some big Lincoln vibes from this angle, which isn't a bad thing in my opinion. The other part we see is the "LX 600" badge. Don't expect that figure to correspond to much of anything, other than perhaps meaning this is a top-of-the-line model. Today's LX 570 relates to its engine displacement , and it's highly unlikely a 6.0-liter mill's under the hood. A good educated guess for what's under the hood is the Land Cruiser and Tundra's new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. If that happens, it'd mean we say goodbye to the 5.7-liter V8, for better or for worse, depending on what court you reside in. Also, note there's no "h" attached, which at Lexus denotes a hybrid.

We'll likely see tons of other improvements from this SUV, again judging by what we saw from the new Land Cruiser. But we don't have much longer to wait.