Toyota debuts halo Capstone trim for 2022 Tundra pickup

This super-luxe truck offers all the mod cons and fine features of a luxury car, but with the ability to tow and haul.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-002
1 of 13 Toyota

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

The Capstone takes Toyota's already great Tundra and piles on the luxury.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-001
2 of 13 Toyota

The Capstone comes standard with the potent I-Force Max hybrid powertrain.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-003
3 of 13 Toyota

It also comes with 22-inch chrome wheels as standard.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-006
4 of 13 Toyota

Those are the largest wheels ever fitted to a Tundra.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-007
5 of 13 Toyota

The Capstone also gets power running boards as standard.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-008
6 of 13 Toyota

There is also a 10-inch color head-up display inside.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-009
7 of 13 Toyota

The seating is clad in semi-aniline leather in an exclusive two-tone color configuration.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-010
8 of 13 Toyota

The big center screen and thoroughly modern infotainment system we already loved is back.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-011
9 of 13 Toyota

Toyota also includes the giant panoramic glass moonroof as standard.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-012
10 of 13 Toyota

The 2022 Tundra Capstone is expected to hit dealers in the spring of 2022.

2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-013
11 of 13 Toyota
2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-014
12 of 13 Toyota
2022-toyota-tundra-capstone-015
13 of 13 Toyota

