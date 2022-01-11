Toyota debuts halo Capstone trim for 2022 Tundra pickup

This super-luxe truck offers all the mod cons and fine features of a luxury car, but with the ability to tow and haul.
The Capstone takes Toyota's already great Tundra and piles on the luxury.
The Capstone comes standard with the potent I-Force Max hybrid powertrain.
It also comes with 22-inch chrome wheels as standard.
Those are the largest wheels ever fitted to a Tundra.
The Capstone also gets power running boards as standard.
There is also a 10-inch color head-up display inside.
The seating is clad in semi-aniline leather in an exclusive two-tone color configuration.
The big center screen and thoroughly modern infotainment system we already loved is back.
Toyota also includes the giant panoramic glass moonroof as standard.
The 2022 Tundra Capstone is expected to hit dealers in the spring of 2022.