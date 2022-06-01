X

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition Debuts in Solar Shift Orange

Only 860 examples of the limited-run GR86 Special Edition will be built and all will wear this eye-catching orange paint.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

Antuan Goodwin

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition in Solar Shift orange on white background
1 of 8 Toyota

The Toyota GR86 lineup gains a third, limited trim level for the 2023 model year. Meet the new GR86 Special Edition.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition in Solar Shift orange on white background
2 of 8 Toyota

The Special Edition is limited to just 860 examples, all of which will hit the road wearing this Solar Shift orange paint.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition in Solar Shift orange on white background
3 of 8 Toyota

Special Edition models also feature a unique stainless-steel performance exhaust with black chrome exhaust tips and a deeper, growling tone.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition in Solar Shift orange on white background
4 of 8 Toyota

Performance is otherwise unchanged from the GR86 Premium trim level.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition in Solar Shift orange on white background
5 of 8 Toyota

18-inch matte black wheels fill the GR86's arches, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition in Solar Shift orange on white background
6 of 8 Toyota

A black duckbill spoiler and black C-pillar graphics contrast against the vivid orange paint.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition in Solar Shift orange on white background
7 of 8 Toyota

The GR86 Special Edition arrives as part of a wave of special editions announced today, including a Morizo Edition of the GR Corolla and a rugged Woodland Edition RAV4 Hybrid.

2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition in Solar Shift orange on white background
8 of 8 Toyota

Learn more about the 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition or check out our full review of the 2022 GR86 Premium.

