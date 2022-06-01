2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition Debuts in Solar Shift Orange

The Toyota GR86 lineup gains a third, limited trim level for the 2023 model year. Meet the new GR86 Special Edition.
The Special Edition is limited to just 860 examples, all of which will hit the road wearing this Solar Shift orange paint.
Special Edition models also feature a unique stainless-steel performance exhaust with black chrome exhaust tips and a deeper, growling tone.
Performance is otherwise unchanged from the GR86 Premium trim level.
18-inch matte black wheels fill the GR86's arches, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.
A black duckbill spoiler and black C-pillar graphics contrast against the vivid orange paint.
The GR86 Special Edition arrives as part of a wave of special editions announced today, including a Morizo Edition of the GR Corolla and a rugged Woodland Edition RAV4 Hybrid.
