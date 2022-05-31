2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition Heads Offroad This Fall

What's happening Toyota just debuted the 2023 RAV4 Hybrid and its new Woodland Edition grade. Why it matters Along with the offroad-focused upgrades, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 also debuts new cabin and safety tech. What's next The 2023 RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition starts arriving at dealerships this fall.

Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid SUV enters the next model year via the road less traveled with the debut of the new 2023 Woodland Edition. According to Toyota, this is the first hybrid model in its lineup to receive the off-road special-edition treatment.

The most obvious change for the Woodland Edition is the 18-inch bronze-colored alloy wheels shod with all-terrain Falken Wildpeak AT tires. If I'm not mistaken, this is the same wheel and tire package you'll find on the nonhybrid RAV4's TRD Off-Road model, but with a unique hue to complement the available Midnight Black Metallic, Cavalry Blue and Ice Cap exterior paint schemes.

Woodland Edition models also feature a more robust TRD suspension to complement the new rolling stock with twin-tube shocks and off-road-tuned coil springs and bump stops -- the better to absorb bumpy trails and rough city streets while also maintaining decent body and roll control.

Roof rack cross bars, black mud guards, dual black chrome exhaust tips and dark Woodland Edition badges and decals complete the sporty, off-road exterior makeover. Inside, shoppers will find all-weather floor and cargo mats with molded Woodland Edition graphics and a 120-volt inverter in the rear cargo area that's useful for charging and powering electronics and small appliances when picnicking or camping overnight.

2023 tech changes

Beyond the styling and suspension upgrades, the 2023 RAV4 Hybrid is mechanically unchanged. It's still rocking the Toyota Hybrid System II that makes 219 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque with the combined efforts of its 2.5-liter Dynamic Force gasoline engine and front electric motor. It still uses an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission and still features a second 89 pound-foot electric motor on the rear axle providing electronic on-demand all-wheel drive.

For the 2023 model year, all RAV4 models will be updated to a new version of Toyota's standard Audio Multimedia infotainment. The biggest differences being the larger standard 8-inch screen (or a 10.5-inch unit for upper trim levels) and integration with the awkwardly named Toyota Connected Service Drive Connect subscription-based software suite rolling in cloud navigation with destination assist, "Hey, Toyota" voice assistant, over-the-air updates and other connected services. The new dashboard hardware also includes dual Bluetooth phone connectivity and standard wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

LE, XLE and SE models also now feature a new standard 7-inch instrument cluster display, while XLE Premium grades feature an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Enlarge Image Toyota

The standard Toyota Safety Sense suite is also upgraded to Version 2.5, gaining enhanced precollision detection of vehicles and pedestrians that now works at intersections when making a turn. Standard full-speed radar cruise control, lane tracing assist and auto high beams persist, along with optional features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the bird's-eye view camera system.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Hybrid Woodland Edition begin arriving at dealerships this fall. Pricing has not yet been announced. Heralding the arrival of the new edition, Toyota is donating $500,000 to the National Environmental Education Foundation with the goal of improving access to public lands across America and improving accessibility for patrons of all abilities.