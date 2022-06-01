What's happening Toyota announced a new eye-catching 2023 GR86 Special Edition trim level. Why it matters The orange-and-black sports coupe will be limited to just 860 examples. What's next The GR86 Special Edition arrives alongside a wave of new special-edition Toyota models later this year.

Toyota announced a limited-run 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition this morning as part of a wave of announcements this morning. The automaker will limit production of the bright-orange sports coupe to just 860 examples, which we expect to hit the road later this year.

The GR86 Special Edition arrives amid a wave of new product and special edition announcements from the Japanese automaker this morning that also included a limited Morizo Edition of Toyota's GR Corolla and a rugged Woodland Edition of the RAV4 Hybrid.

The deeper tone of the stainless-steel GR cat-back performance exhaust will be your first hint that a GR86 Special Edition is coming over the horizon, followed by the eye-catching Solar Shift orange paint that is exclusive to this spec. Like the GR86 Premium grade that it's based on, the Special Edition rides on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels. However, these rollers feature forged construction and a matte black finish.

Black graphic stripes on the C-pillars and a black duckbill spoiler compliment the black lower aerodynamic bits and black chrome exhaust tips while also contrasting against the orange paint. The Special edition features an interior trimmed with ultrasuede and leather that is largely unchanged from the GR Premium's cabin, but with the addition of GR special-edition badging.

Enlarge Image Toyota

The 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder is also untouched, making 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque and available with either manual or automatic flavors of its six-speed gearbox driving the rear wheels. And every 2023 GR86 comes with a complimentary 1-year National Auto Sport Association membership that includes a free high-performance driving event and discounts on NASA-sanctioned events beyond.

Toyota will only build 860 examples of the 2023 GR86 Special Edition. The automaker hasn't said when examples will begin to reach dealers or how much fans can expect to pay over the GR86 Premium's $31,325 destination-inclusive MSRP.