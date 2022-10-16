2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts with 677 HP

Debuting alongside the standard trio of Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV configurations is the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV.
This higher-performance variant features dual electric motors totaling 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque.
The AMG EQE SUV can also be upgraded with an AMG Dynamic Plus Package that raises output to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft when using its Boost function.
So equipped, the electric SUV will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.
Handling has also been upgraded with standard rear-wheel steering, an AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers and big wheels and brakes.
21-inch wheels are standard with unique Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 tires. 22s are an optional upgrade.
AMG-specific design elements can be found inside and out, starting with the chrome vertical bars on the grille.
16.3-inch front brakes with six-piston calipers are standard, mated with 14.9-inch rear discs and single piston grabbers. Even larger ceramic brakes are optionally available.
We expect to learn more about pricing and range closer to the on-sale date.
Check out our first look for more details about the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV.