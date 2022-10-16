X
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts with 677 HP

Debuting alongside the standard Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, the AMG EQE SUV boasts up to 677 ponies and a 3.4-second 0-to-60-mph sprint.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
1 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

Debuting alongside the standard trio of Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV configurations is the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
2 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

This higher-performance variant features dual electric motors totaling 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
3 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

The AMG EQE SUV can also be upgraded with an AMG Dynamic Plus Package that raises output to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft when using its Boost function.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
4 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

So equipped, the electric SUV will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
5 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

Handling has also been upgraded with standard rear-wheel steering, an AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers and big wheels and brakes.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
6 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

21-inch wheels are standard with unique Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 tires. 22s are an optional upgrade.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
7 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

AMG-specific design elements can be found inside and out, starting with the chrome vertical bars on the grille.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
8 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

16.3-inch front brakes with six-piston calipers are standard, mated with 14.9-inch rear discs and single piston grabbers. Even larger ceramic brakes are optionally available.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
9 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

We expect to learn more about pricing and range closer to the on-sale date.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
10 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

Check out our first look for more details about the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
11 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
12 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
13 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
14 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
15 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
16 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
17 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
18 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
19 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
20 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
21 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
22 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
23 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
24 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
25 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
26 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
27 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
28 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
29 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
30 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
31 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
32 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
33 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
34 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
35 of 36 Mercedes-AMG
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
36 of 36 Mercedes-AMG

