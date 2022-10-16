2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

The SUV, surprisingly, has a smaller footprint and shorter wheelbase than the sedan upon which it its based.
However, more torque and cargo capacity make it a more flexible hauler.
The SUV will be offered in single- and dual-motor variants.
The single-motor EQE350 Plus sends 288 horsepower to its rear wheels.
The dual-motor EQE350 4Matic sticks with 288 total horsepower, while the EQE500 4Matic boosts to 536 hp.
A 90.6 kWh battery is standard across the board. Range hasn't yet been estimated by the EPA.
The EQE SUV will boast Mercedes-Benz's full suite of driver aid tech with the most advanced features comprising an optional Driver Assistance Package.
Check out our first look for more details about the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and the 677-hp Mercedes-AMG variant.