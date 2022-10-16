X
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

The newly debuted midsize SUV borrows design and details from the rest of Mercedes-Benz's EQ family of electric sedans and SUVs.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
1 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV looks about like we expected, blending the proportions of the EQB and EQS SUVs with the scale of the EQE Sedan.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
2 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The SUV, surprisingly, has a smaller footprint and shorter wheelbase than the sedan upon which it its based.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
3 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

However, more torque and cargo capacity make it a more flexible hauler.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
4 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The SUV will be offered in single- and dual-motor variants.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
5 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The single-motor EQE350 Plus sends 288 horsepower to its rear wheels.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
6 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The dual-motor EQE350 4Matic sticks with 288 total horsepower, while the EQE500 4Matic boosts to 536 hp.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
7 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

A 90.6 kWh battery is standard across the board. Range hasn't yet been estimated by the EPA.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
8 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The EQE SUV will boast Mercedes-Benz's full suite of driver aid tech with the most advanced features comprising an optional Driver Assistance Package.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
9 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

Pricing hasn't been announced, but should stick closely to the EQE sedan's ballpark.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
10 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

Check out our first look for more details about the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and the 677-hp Mercedes-AMG variant.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, 2023
