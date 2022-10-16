2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Debuts With 677-HP AMG Version

After a tease of the interior last month, Mercedes' EQ electric division finally revealed the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV on Sunday. The SUV slots in between the EQB and EQS SUVs in the automaker's recursively named electric lineup, which also includes the EQS and EQE sedans.

Down to brass tacks, the EQE SUV re-sculpts the EQE sedan's bean-shaped aesthetic to fit the upright proportions of a sport utility vehicle. Interestingly, the SUV occupies a smaller footprint than the sedan -- measuring 191.5 inches long (1.1 inch shorter) and 76.4 inches wide (-1.2 inches narrower) -- with a 191.5-inch wheelbase (3.6 inches shorter). The EQE SUV stands about 6.9 inches taller, measuring 66.4 inches at its highest point.

The SUV has a similar front fascia to the EQE sedan, with a large gloss black grille that integrates the headlamps into its winged shape. Out back, the wraparound taillights are, again, familiar with their 3D LED elements and animated approach and departure effects. The EQE SUV also continues the Mercedes-EQ tradition of the awkward washer fluid door on the front quarter panel, made necessary by the sealed engine bay that can only be opened by a technician. The two-box SUV silhouette should free up headroom for second row passengers, and it boosts cargo capacity to 18.4 cubic feet or 59.2 cubic feet with the seats folded flat.

Three electric specs

The mainline EQE SUV will be offered with three electric powertrain options at launch, starting with EQE350 Plus with its single 215-kilowatt motor mounted to the rear axle. This gives the EQE350 Plus 288 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque, good enough to hustle the electric SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. The EQE350 4Matic adds a second electric motor to the front axle for fully variable all-wheel drive, but keeps the total output at 288 hp. Torque, however, climbs to 564 lb-ft which, along with the additional traction, reduces the 0-to-60 sprint to 6.2 seconds.

Finally, the EQE500 4Matic turns up the wick on both of its electric motors, increasing output to 536 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque. The quickest non-AMG EQE SUV boasts a 4.6-second 0-to-60-mph time, but the same 130-mph electronically limited top speed as its stablemates.

All three variants also feature the same 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery -- shared also with, you guessed it, the EQE sedan. The battery features standard heat pump thermal management for optimal operation across a variety of climates and more efficient operation of the cabin climate control system. Plugging into a 7.7-kW AC charger (such as Benz's 240-volt, 32-amp wallbox) charges the battery from 10% to 100% in 9.5 hours. At a 170-kW DC fast charger station, that time condenses to 32 minutes.

Mercedes estimates the EQE SUV will boast up to 342 miles of range on the European WLTP test cycle, but that number will almost certainly shrink when subjected to the more stringent US EPA tests. We expect updated estimates closer to the on-sale date.

The electric SUV rides on 19-inch wheels while the EQE500 comes standard with 20s. The automaker's Airmatic air suspension will be offered as an optional upgrade, adding up to a 1-inch ground clearance lift with a button touch at speeds below 43 mph. The air suspension can also lower the body by up to 0.8 inches in Sport mode or at speeds above 75 mph to reduce range-sapping wind resistance. Rear-wheel steering is also standard for the EQE500 (and optional on EQE350) with up to 10 degrees of articulation.

Aside from the extra headroom, the EQE SUV's cabin is largely identical to that of the sedan. Standard equipment includes Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment with a 12.8-inch vertical center display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Mercedes' massive 56-inch Hyperscreen is an optional upgrade, bonding three displays to a single curved glass panel that dominates the dashboard.

Either way, the MBUX software features the "Hey, Mercedes" voice assistant, fingerprint authentication for up to seven separate user profiles and standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with wireless connectivity.

Owners can also expect the full might of Mercedes' driver-assistance technology suite, including standard precollision alert with brake assist, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring. An optional Driver Assistance Package adds lane-change steering assist, enhanced cross-traffic and intersection intervention functions, adaptive cruise control and more.

AMG EQE SUV

Along with the main EQE models, Mercedes also announced the first battery-electric SUV from its AMG performance unit: The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. The second verse is, for the most part, the same as the first, only with the AMG EQE SUV borrowing its electric powertrain, handling and styling upgrades from the Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan I was blown away by earlier this year.

The AMG SUV's dual-motor all-wheel-drive system makes a total of 617 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque, while its top speed has been increased slightly to 137 mph. An optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package raises output with its Boost function to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft. Top speed also climbs to top speed to 149 mph, while the 0-to-60-mph dash is reduced to a 3.4-second blur.

Handling is improved with an upgrade to the AMG Ride Control air suspension with adaptive dampers and chassis roll control. 16.3-inch front brakes and 6-piston calipers are standard with 14.9-inch discs and single-pot stoppers at the rear. Even larger optional AMG ceramic front brakes are available. Rear-axle steering is also standard for this spec, though with a slightly reduced 9 degrees of articulation. I'd wager that's to make room for the wider 21-inch wheels (or optional 22s) with Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 tires at all four corners.

The AMG EQE SUV features the same 90.6-kWh battery as the rest of the EQE SUV line and the same AC and DC charging speeds. Preliminary range is stated between 233 and 292 miles, but once again that WLTP-cycle estimate is likely higher than the EPA's estimate will be.

The 2023 EQE SUV and AMG EQE SUV will be produced on the same assembly line as the EQS SUV in Mercedes' Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant with their batteries supplied by the nearby Bibb County factory. Pricing hasn't been announced for any of the four configurations, but we expect additional details, range and economy estimates to be revealed closer to launch.