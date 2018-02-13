2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes two-tone

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Mercedes-Benz offers a redesigned grille on the Maybach S-Class.
The Maybach sedan will also receive new two-tone paint colors.
Mercedes will offer the Maybach S-Class in S560 and S650 variants in the US.
New color options are available for the Maybach's interior, as well.
Mercedes will show the new Maybach S-Class at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
Look at that interior. Comfy as heck, right?