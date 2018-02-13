2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes two-tone

  • 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan
  • 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Sedan
Mercedes-Benz offers a redesigned grille on the Maybach S-Class.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
The Maybach sedan will also receive new two-tone paint colors.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes will offer the Maybach S-Class in S560 and S650 variants in the US.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
New color options are available for the Maybach's interior, as well.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes will show the new Maybach S-Class at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Look at that interior. Comfy as heck, right?

Photo by Mercedes-Benz
