2019 Mercedes-Maybach sedans get two-tone paint, fancy new grille

Mercedes-Benz just updated the whole S-Class range for 2018, but it looks like a few hifalutin' tweaks were held for 2019. The Maybach S-Class sedans will get a couple of lavish nip/tucks later this year, and we'll see them firsthand at the Geneva Motor Show in just a few weeks.

The most noticeable update is the availability of two-tone exterior paint, which will be available in nine different color combinations. Mercedes also says a new double clear coat can be had with any of the Maybach's dark paint colors, which, according to a press release, is said to create "a brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth." Fancy shmancy.

Up front, there's a redesigned grille to further differentiate Maybach models from lesser S-Class sedans. The vertical-slat design was first seen on Mercedes' gorgeous Maybach 6 coupe from the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

A final exterior upgrade, 2019 Maybach sedans will be offered with a new 20-inch multispoke wheel design. That means there'll be three different wheels to choose from on the range-topping S-Classes, though as far as we're concerned, you'd be daft not to opt for the iconic chrome dish wheels specific to Maybach models.

Inside, Mercedes will offer two new Maybach-exclusive color combinations: Armagnac Brown and Black, and Savanna Beige and Black. You can even get copper-, gold- or platinum-colored accent stitching. How lux.

US-spec Maybach sedans will still be offered in S560 4Matic and S650 guises, the former using V8 power, the latter with a 621-horsepower V12 under its hood. Pricing will be announced later in 2018, with the cars expected to hit dealerships in late summer.