2019 Mercedes-Maybach sedans get two-tone paint, fancy new grille

Mercedes-Benz just updated the whole S-Class range for 2018, but it looks like a few hifalutin' tweaks were held for 2019. The Maybach S-Class sedans will get a couple of lavish nip/tucks later this year, and we'll see them firsthand at the Geneva Motor Show in just a few weeks.
The most noticeable update is the availability of two-tone exterior paint, which will be available in nine different color combinations. Mercedes also says a new double clear coat can be had with any of the Maybach's dark paint colors, which, according to a press release, is said to create "a brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth." Fancy shmancy.
Up front, there's a redesigned grille to further differentiate Maybach models from lesser S-Class sedans. The vertical-slat design was first seen on Mercedes' gorgeous Maybach 6 coupe from the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
A final exterior upgrade, 2019 Maybach sedans will be offered with a new 20-inch multispoke wheel design. That means there'll be three different wheels to choose from on the range-topping S-Classes, though as far as we're concerned, you'd be daft not to opt for the iconic chrome dish wheels specific to Maybach models.
Inside, Mercedes will offer two new Maybach-exclusive color combinations: Armagnac Brown and Black, and Savanna Beige and Black. You can even get copper-, gold- or platinum-colored accent stitching. How lux.
US-spec Maybach sedans will still be offered in S560 4Matic and S650 guises, the former using V8 power, the latter with a 621-horsepower V12 under its hood. Pricing will be announced later in 2018, with the cars expected to hit dealerships in late summer.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.