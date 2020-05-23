Toyota's new hybrids, Honda Civic Type R and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's Memorial Day weekend, Roadshow readers. And since that might look a little different this year, since the usual backyard barbecues and road trips aren't exactly a good idea these days, we've got a whole roundup of news, reviews and videos from the past week for you to peruse.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 17-23.
Top reviews
2020 Honda Civic Type R went through the knife sharpenerSee all photos
Honda's winged wonder packs a few meaningful upgrades for the 2020 model year, making this hot hatch even easier to love. But there's one new thing we absolutely can't stand -- read the full review to find out what it is.
Click here to read our 2020 Honda Civic Type R review.
The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscaleSee all photos
Toyota's new Sienna and Venza hybrids also made big headlines this week, but the Highlander SUV is another great choice for folks who want a comfortable, efficient family hauler.
Click here to read our 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid review.
2020 Cadillac CT6 Platinum: Going out with a bangSee all photos
The Cadillac CT6 is dead! Long live the Cadillac CT6! Yes, the CT6 officially went out of production earlier this year, but we took a new, V8-powered version out for a sendoff review. Spoiler alert: This car is great -- mostly.
Click here to read our 2020 Cadillac CT6 Platinum review.
2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trainsSee all photos
Top news
- 2021 Toyota Sienna: The Japanese automaker's stalwart minivan is back with standard hybrid power and all-wheel drive.
- 2021 Toyota Venza: There's another new hybrid in Toyota's lineup, too, and it's a stylish, five-passenger crossover.
- 2021 Porsche 911 Targa: We love a good Targa, and there are many reasons to get excited about this latest version of the 992-generation Porsche 911.
- 2021 Genesis G80: Now that we have all the details about this new sedan, it's time to find out how much it costs.
- 2021 Acura TLX: This new sedan will officially debut next week, and resurrect the Type S moniker, too.
- The best used cars for families: Want a great people-and-cargo-hauler on the cheap? Here are our picks for the best used family cars for less than $20,000.
2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segmentSee all photos
Top videos
The Toyota Sienna proves minivans are cool
Minivans offer just as much functionality as their higher-riding crossover siblings, and when they look as good as the new Sienna, there's a lot to get excited about.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is like a Sienna, but more butch
OK, we get it, you don't want a minivan. So check out the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, which offers seating for up to seven passengers and returns excellent fuel economy.
The Toyota Venza is smaller than the others, but also packs hybrid power
Don't need all that space? Toyota will soon bring back the Venza name for a new, five-passenger SUV, which also comes standard with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain.
