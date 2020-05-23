Toyota's new hybrids, Honda Civic Type R and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Toyota

It's Memorial Day weekend, Roadshow readers. And since that might look a little different this year, since the usual backyard barbecues and road trips aren't exactly a good idea these days, we've got a whole roundup of news, reviews and videos from the past week for you to peruse.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 17-23.

Top reviews

Honda's winged wonder packs a few meaningful upgrades for the 2020 model year, making this hot hatch even easier to love. But there's one new thing we absolutely can't stand -- read the full review to find out what it is.

Toyota's new Sienna and Venza hybrids also made big headlines this week, but the Highlander SUV is another great choice for folks who want a comfortable, efficient family hauler.

The Cadillac CT6 is dead! Long live the Cadillac CT6! Yes, the CT6 officially went out of production earlier this year, but we took a new, V8-powered version out for a sendoff review. Spoiler alert: This car is great -- mostly.

Top news

Top videos

2021 Toyota Sienna comes standard with outrageous looks,...

The Toyota Sienna proves minivans are cool

Minivans offer just as much functionality as their higher-riding crossover siblings, and when they look as good as the new Sienna, there's a lot to get excited about.

What's good about the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is like a Sienna, but more butch

OK, we get it, you don't want a minivan. So check out the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, which offers seating for up to seven passengers and returns excellent fuel economy.

2021 Toyota Venza: Midsize SUV revival features standard...

The Toyota Venza is smaller than the others, but also packs hybrid power

Don't need all that space? Toyota will soon bring back the Venza name for a new, five-passenger SUV, which also comes standard with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain.