2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

The fourth-gen Sienna minivan is available only with a hybrid powertrain that gets 33 mpg combined.

1 of 30
Toyota

Toyota has revealed the fourth-generation Sienna minivan, and it's only available with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

2 of 30
Toyota

The 2021 Sienna is a little bigger than the outgoing model, riding on the same TNGA-K platform as cars like the Avalon and Highlander.

3 of 30
Toyota

Toyota says the radical exterior design was inspired by the Japanese Shinkansen bullet train, and it looks pretty slick.

4 of 30
Toyota

The XSE trim, shown here, gets unique styling cues and 20-inch wheels.

5 of 30
Toyota

The new powertrain is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a battery pack, offering up 253 horsepower and 33 mpg combined.

6 of 30
Toyota

All-wheel drive is an option, and the Sienna can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

7 of 30
Toyota

The interior features a large center console, with Toyota wanting to make the cabin feel less like that of a bus.

8 of 30
Toyota

There are up to 18 cup holders and seven USB ports on offer, and new tech includes a 10-inch head-up display and a 360-degree camera.

9 of 30
Toyota

Optional second-row captain's chairs slide fore and aft up to 25 inches and have available built-in ottomans.

10 of 30
Toyota

Keep going to see more photos of the 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan.

11 of 30
Toyota
12 of 30
Toyota
13 of 30
Toyota
14 of 30
Toyota
15 of 30
Toyota
16 of 30
Toyota
17 of 30
Toyota
18 of 30
Toyota
19 of 30
Toyota
20 of 30
Toyota
21 of 30
Toyota
22 of 30
Toyota
23 of 30
Toyota
24 of 30
Toyota
25 of 30
Toyota
26 of 30
Toyota
27 of 30
Toyota
28 of 30
Toyota
29 of 30
Toyota
30 of 30
Toyota
2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

30 Photos
2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

31 Photos
2021 Porsche 911 Targa keeps it familiar with some new twists

2021 Porsche 911 Targa keeps it familiar with some new twists

13 Photos
The 2020 Mazda3 is a piece of art

The 2020 Mazda3 is a piece of art

21 Photos
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe has the right moves

2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe has the right moves

31 Photos
2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo looks better with Lexan

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo looks better with Lexan

39 Photos
Nissan Kicks gets some new duds in Asia

Nissan Kicks gets some new duds in Asia

8 Photos