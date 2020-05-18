The fourth-gen Sienna minivan is available only with a hybrid powertrain that gets 33 mpg combined.
Toyota has revealed the fourth-generation Sienna minivan, and it's only available with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.
The 2021 Sienna is a little bigger than the outgoing model, riding on the same TNGA-K platform as cars like the Avalon and Highlander.
Toyota says the radical exterior design was inspired by the Japanese Shinkansen bullet train, and it looks pretty slick.
The XSE trim, shown here, gets unique styling cues and 20-inch wheels.
The new powertrain is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a battery pack, offering up 253 horsepower and 33 mpg combined.
All-wheel drive is an option, and the Sienna can tow up to 3,500 pounds.
The interior features a large center console, with Toyota wanting to make the cabin feel less like that of a bus.
There are up to 18 cup holders and seven USB ports on offer, and new tech includes a 10-inch head-up display and a 360-degree camera.
Optional second-row captain's chairs slide fore and aft up to 25 inches and have available built-in ottomans.
Keep going to see more photos of the 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.