2021 Genesis G80's starting price undercuts the Germans by thousands

Consider the 2021 Genesis G80 the "two" of the Korean luxury brand's one-two punch this year. The "one" is undoubtedly the almost-here 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, which already has almost 10,000 reservations to its name. But, the G80 sedan is set to do some work, too, packing a starting price of $47,700 before a $1,025 destination charge.

The company shared prices on Tuesday, and for under $50,000, Genesis will put drivers in a G80 Standard guise with the 2.5-liter turbo-four engine paired with an eight-speed automatic, which sends power to the rear wheels. Also included in every G80 sedan are 18-inch wheels at a minimum, full LED headlights, smart key access, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats. An 8-inch display complements analog gauges, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both supported.

The other two packages Genesis will offer are the Advanced and Prestige, and all-wheel drive is available. Prices for the G80 Advanced start at $52,300, and Prestige rings in at $56,600. AWD is a $3,150 option for both Standard and Advanced packages, but good-guy Genesis gives Prestige buyers a break with a $2,550 upcharge for all-wheel traction. For those not in the mood to do math, the cheapest G80 with AWD is $50,850.

While the 2.5-liter turbo-four engine will likely be plenty for most drivers, a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 is on the menu. Instead of the 300 hp on tap from the four-banger, the turbocharged V6 makes 375 hp. Here, Genesis offers the engine in either the Standard or Prestige with a $59,100 starting price for the former. AWD is again a $3,150 option, and $2,550 to add it to a G80 Prestige.

It's worth noting that the outgoing 2020 G80 still available at dealers today starts at a lower price: $43,575 including delivery. It also includes a bigger engine, a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 versus the 2021 model's base 2.5-liter turbo four. However, power outputs are very similar: today's V6 packs 311 hp and 293 lb-ft versus the upcoming model's 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque.

It's tempting to call a comparison between the two powertrains a 'dead heat,' and we won't know until we get behind the wheel. That said, it's important to note that the new 2.5T figures to peak develop much power lower in the rev range, all while having better fuel efficiency. Plus, the 2021 model packs more content, including added creature comforts and safety gear.

The G80 Advanced model should be a really well-equipped sweet spot, with 19-inch wheels, a Lexicon audio system, panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. Those looking for all the comforts and then some will need to plop into a G80 Prestige, which coddles drivers with real leather surfaces, powered-closing doors, remote smart parking assist (Genesis' version of Hyundai's Smaht Pahk), heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

For those who end up shopping the G80 and insist on the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, there's even more packed in, starting at $59,100. Both models come standard with an electronically controlled suspension with "Road Preview" to predict a road's mishaps ahead of time. Leather upholstery is standard, as are ventilated seats and a wireless phone charger. At the top of the range with a $65,100 price, the G80 3.5T Prestige also adds a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, Nappa leather, a head-up display and loads of driver-assist features. Don't worry, every G80 gets a slew of active safety technology, plus Genesis' wonderful Highway Drive Assist.

Genesis' CEO Mark Del Rosso previously told Roadshow the G80's summer lunch is 100% on schedule for this summer, so look for the sedan and its stunning interior (which comes in blue!) in just a few months.