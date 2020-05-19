2020 Cadillac CT6 Platinum: Going out with a bang

Pour one out for the Cadillac CT6 -- this big sedan is no longer in production.
This Platinum model is the last version of the version of the CT6.
It's powered by Cadillac's 4.2-liter, twin-turbo Blackwing V8 engine, with 500 horsepower.
The cabin materials are just OK, but there's a ton of tech inside.
Yep, as in 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8.
This car has an awesome exhaust note.
The CT6 got Cadillac's updated CUE infotainment system for 2019.
LED headlights are standard.
The CT6 Platinum is also the only way to get the V8 engine with Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assistance tech.
