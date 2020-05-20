2021 Acura TLX Type S teased ahead of May 28 debut

Acura

The 2021 Acura TLX will launch later this year, and it'll mark the return of the brand's storied Type S performance line. Ahead of its debut on May 28, Acura released the first teaser image and video of the 2021 TLX on Wednesday, giving us our best look yet at the new sedan -- or it's rear end, at least.

Acura says the new TLX takes inspiration from the company's 2016 Precision Concept as well as the 2019 Type S Concept. The link to these showcars is clear in the light signature of the LED taillights, though the creases have been rounded, especially compared to the angular design of the Type S Concept.

Below the lights, we can clearly make out four large exhaust tips, like the ones on the Type S showcar. Speaking of which, notice the Type S logo on the left side of the TLX's rump, while the SH-AWD text on the right side stands for Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive tech.

Acura has already confirmed the 2021 TLX Type S will be powered by a brand-new, turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engine, which is expected to have well over 300 horsepower. Acura has yet to officially confirm any of the car's finer points, but we'd expect the standard models to be available with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive and use four-cylinder power -- likely the 2.0-liter turbo engine found in the company's RDX crossover.

"The new TLX will be the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history," the company said in a statement.

We'll have all the details on Thursday, May 28.