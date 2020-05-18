2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

Toyota's latest crossover revives the Venza name.
The Venza slots in between the RAV4 and Highlander SUVs.
This time around, the Venza is only available with a hybrid powertrain.
It's not as wagon-like as the old Venza, either.
All-wheel drive is standard.
Toyota says the Venza produces 219 total horsepower.
Even better, the 2021 Venza is estimated to return 40 miles per gallon combined.
The Venza is the only hybrid crossover in its segment.
The 2021 Toyota Venza goes on sale in August.
