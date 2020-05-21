The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is a handsome three-row crossover. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 51

Particularly in Platinum trim, this vehicle's interior is gorgeous. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 51

Those pumped-up rear fenders give it a planted look.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 51

The first and second-row seats are comfortable, the third row is best left to kids.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 51

The Highlander Hybrid's drivetrain is super efficient and smooth running.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 51

This vehicle's infotainment system is underwhelming and pretty unattractive. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 51

Platinum is the highest trim in the Highlander range. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 51

This tester's gauges are both digital and analog. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 51

Fold all the seats down and the Highlander offers plenty of cargo space.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 51

To see more photos of the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, keep clicking through this gallery.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 51
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 51
Now Reading

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

Up Next

2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains
Best used cars under $20,000 for families

Best used cars under $20,000 for families

by
Elon Musk's face appears on Tulsa's Golden Driller statue in bid to woo Tesla

Elon Musk's face appears on Tulsa's Golden Driller statue in bid to woo Tesla

by
Mazda RX-Vision GT3 imagines a gorgeous race car for Gran Turismo

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 imagines a gorgeous race car for Gran Turismo

by
Tesla Model 3 convertible is your Roadster holdover

Tesla Model 3 convertible is your Roadster holdover

by
Mercedes-Benz doesn't foresee synthetic fuels as a practical solution

Mercedes-Benz doesn't foresee synthetic fuels as a practical solution

by