The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is a handsome three-row crossover.
Particularly in Platinum trim, this vehicle's interior is gorgeous.
Those pumped-up rear fenders give it a planted look.
The first and second-row seats are comfortable, the third row is best left to kids.
The Highlander Hybrid's drivetrain is super efficient and smooth running.
This vehicle's infotainment system is underwhelming and pretty unattractive.
Platinum is the highest trim in the Highlander range.
This tester's gauges are both digital and analog.
Fold all the seats down and the Highlander offers plenty of cargo space.
