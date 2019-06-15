McLaren 720S, Tesla Mobile Service and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week began with a wild ride in the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider, kept the momentum with a blast in a Honda Civic race car, and stayed interesting with several key vehicle announcements and debuts.

Here's a look at our most important stories from June 9-15, 2019.

2020 McLaren 720S Spider

Roadshow's managing editor, Steven Ewing, had a ton of fun cracking the whip on the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider; a machine he calls "One of the best-driving cars you can buy today." At $315,000, the open-top 720S is $30,000 more expensive than its coupe counterpart, but Ewing says it's extra cash well-spent.

Honda Civic Type R TCR



At $35,700, the Honda Civic Type R is one of the best sporty cars you can buy today. So what happens when you dial up to the $172,000 racing version? Reviews editor Jon Wong straps behind the wheel of the Civic Type R TCR to find out.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque



The new Range Rover Evoque looks a lot like the original that debuted for 2012, but that's because the first-gen Evoque had leading-actor looks. Where the old Evoque really needed upgrading was on the inside, and that's where Land Rover has spent most of its efforts with the new one. Ride shotgun with Jon Wong as he outlines this small crossover's massive improvements.

We ride along with Tesla Mobile Service's customized Model S



You're likely well aware that Tesla is a delineation of unconventionality. That lack of convention permeates all the way to how Tesla services its electric cars and SUVs. Roadshow's Antuan Goodwin guides us through a pioneering look at a day in the life of the Tesla Mobile Service team. Will more car companies adopt this novel service structure in the future?

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350



Modern muscle cars are no longer one-trick ponies, and that's certainly true when it comes to one of the most athletic pony cars of all: the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Sure, it's great in a straight line, but it's also one of the better-handling cars on sale today. Join Jon Wong as he exploits this Mustang's muscles on the track.

Cooley on car-accident tech



Many of the world's car accidents involve more than just one impact. As a result, automakers are stepping up their tech to help keep you safe in what are called multiple-impact crashes or MICs. What does that mean for your next new car? Brian Cooley breaks it down.