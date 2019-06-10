2020 McLaren 720S Spider: Devilishly divine droptop

  • 2020 McLaren 720S Spider
Meet the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider -- an absolutely lovely supercar.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 32

The 720S Spider is only 108 pounds heavier than the 720S Coupe, all thanks to the electronic roof mechanism. 

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 32

The car's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 puts out 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 32

McLaren says the 720S Spider will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 32

Top speed? 212 mph.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 32

Of course, if you insist on doing top-speed runs with the top down, you'll be limited to 202 mph.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 32

The 720S' weird headlights carry over to the Spider.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 32

The large rear wing has been reprogrammed to handle the aerodynamic changes of driving with the top down.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 32

The 2020 McLaren 720S Spider starts at $315,000.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 32

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 32

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 32
