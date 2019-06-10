2020 McLaren 720S Spider: Devilishly divine droptop

By make and model
Meet the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider -- an absolutely lovely supercar.
The 720S Spider is only 108 pounds heavier than the 720S Coupe, all thanks to the electronic roof mechanism.
The car's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 puts out 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
McLaren says the 720S Spider will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds.
Top speed? 212 mph.
Of course, if you insist on doing top-speed runs with the top down, you'll be limited to 202 mph.
The 720S' weird headlights carry over to the Spider.
The large rear wing has been reprogrammed to handle the aerodynamic changes of driving with the top down.
The 2020 McLaren 720S Spider starts at $315,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider.