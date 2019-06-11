Bentley's new Flying Spur is 'the finest super-luxury sports sedan ever built'

  • Bentley Flying Spur
The new Flying Spur is Bentley's latest sedan.

It rides on a brand-new platform and features aluminum bodywork.

Power comes from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 engine.

The Flying Spur produces a pavement-bending 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

The Flying Spur is 208.8 inches long.

The sedan rides on a 125.8-inch wheelbase, for lots of legroom.

Bentley says the 5,371-pound Flying Spur can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds.

The Flying B badge can be illuminated, naturally. 

The interior is downright opulent.

Keep scrolling for more Bentley Flying Spur photos.

