Bentley's new Flying Spur is 'the finest super-luxury sports sedan ever built'

The new Flying Spur is Bentley's latest sedan.
It rides on a brand-new platform and features aluminum bodywork.
Power comes from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 engine.
The Flying Spur produces a pavement-bending 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
The Flying Spur is 208.8 inches long.
The sedan rides on a 125.8-inch wheelbase, for lots of legroom.
Bentley says the 5,371-pound Flying Spur can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds.
The Flying B badge can be illuminated, naturally.
The interior is downright opulent.
