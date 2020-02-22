Real-life Gran Turismo, Tesla Model Y range and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers. Our automotive adventures have taken us all over the world this week, from racing in Japan to checking out Audi prototypes in Germany. A few new cars broke cover this week, and we've seen some teasers of even more that are coming soon. In other words, it's been an action-packed seven days.

Here's a stroll through the automotive backlog from Feb. 16-22.

Top features

Gran Turismo with the Mazda Roadster

Did you know one of the endurance races in the video game Gran Turismo is based on a real event in Japan? Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens heads to Japan to take a look at what goes into this race, and gets a stint behind the wheel of a Mazda Roadster in the 2019 running.

Click here to read our feature.

New all-wheel-drive Toyotas, tested

In order to make its largest sedans more appealing to folks who might otherwise buy SUVs, Toyota is adding all-wheel-drive capability to the Camry and Avalon this year. Reviews editor Antuan Goodwin checks out the new pair in some properly slick conditions.

Click here to read our first drive.

Audi does the electric slide

Audi offers S-badged performance versions of pretty much all its models. That'll soon be true of the electric E-Tron SUV, previewed by this E-Tron S prototype.

Click here to read our first drive.

Top news

Top videos

Getting real with Gran Turismo in Japan

Getting real with Gran Turismo in Japan

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens participates in an endurance race based on one in the Gran Turismo video game. Here's how it all went down.

We drive the 2021 Kia Seltos

We drive the 2021 Kia Seltos

Come along with reviews editor Craig Cole while he checks out Kia's newest subcompact SUV.

A better Boxster

A better Boxster

The Carfection team takes a closer look at the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, now with its lovely new 4.0-liter engine.