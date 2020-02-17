The Roadshow Mazda Roadster on the track in Japan

Welcome to Tsukuba Raceway in Japan, and the 2019 running of the Mazda Media 4 Hour Endurance Race!
And welcome to the car we'll be running.
Yes, you spotted right, that's a Roadshow decal on the fender, and a CNET logo on the hood!
This is our car that ran the four-hour endurance race at Tsukuba.
And that right there is my name on the door. That's a good feeling.
While the cars are minimally modified, the interiors are properly stripped. And, yes, a cage is installed.
Racing seat, too, but only one. No passengers for this event.
Other than the cage and some brake pads, this is a mostly stock Roadster.
The four-hour race is an endurance run, with less than 16 gallons of fuel allowed.
We ran well into the night on a terribly hot day and managed an eighth-place finish!