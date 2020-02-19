2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition is Honda's new halo car

Meet the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition.
1,000 of these will be sold globally.
600 are earmarked for the US.
The Limited Edition is based on the updated 2020 Type R.
It doesn't have any power upgrades, but it's 48 pounds lighter than a standard Type R.
Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires help it handle better, too.
In Europe, you can order this car without a radio or air conditioning, which saves another 30 pounds.
All of the Limited Edition cars will be painted Phoenix Yellow.
The air intake, roof and mirrors are all painted black.
