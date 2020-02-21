Get an early look at the Audi E-Tron S Sportback

Here's our first look at the Audi E-Tron S Sportback.
This is the hotter version of Audi's E-Tron Sportback.
Both the Sportback and standard E-Tron SUV will benefit from this S package.
It'll officially debut later this year.
We hope Audi offers it with this prototype's matte gray and orange color scheme. (That's a joke. Kind of.)
The E-Tron S has three electric motors that produce a claimed system output of about 429 horsepower and 596 pound-feet of torque.
The S model is nearly 2 seconds quicker than the standard version in the 0-to-60-mph sprint.
It's unclear how these performance enhancements will affect the E-Tron's range.
Official EPA numbers should be available later this year.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Audi's new E-Tron S Sportback.