The new Kia Seltos looks great and feels fine

The 2021 Kia Seltos is a handsome little crossover.
This interior is unexpectedly nice for the segment.
The up-level engine is a 1.6-liter turbo-four that puts out 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
That engine is matched exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Simple, easy-to-read gauges make driving the Seltos a snap.
There's stretch-out room in this vehicle's backseat.
What do you think of this color? It's called starbright yellow.
Unfortunately, that front skid-plate is fake.
The Seltos' wheelbase clocks in at 103.5 inches and its overall length is 172 inches.
