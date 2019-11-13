Beat the weather with all-wheel-drive Toyota Camry, Avalon

Toyota has read your letters, emails and texts for nearly the past 30 years. All-wheel drive for the Toyota Camry is back. And this time, the larger Toyota Avalon is getting in on the party, too.
The move follows a wider trend that's seen more and more North American shoppers opt for AWD as they shift to crossovers and SUVs.
The system can send 50% of the engine's torque to the rear wheels, but this isn't a full-time system.
To keep things efficient, the AWD system decouples from the rear axle to turn both cars back into front-wheel-drive sedans.
Just one engine will be available with the AWD systems to help return greater fuel economy, a 2.5-liter inline-four engine with 202 horsepower. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Camry AWD will be available this coming spring, while the Avalon AWD will hold out until next fall.