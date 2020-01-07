  • Jeep 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs
Jeep's new 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain is coming to the Wrangler, Compass and Renegade. See more from CES 2020 here.

The SUVs make their debut at CES 2020.

The PHEV models' badges have blue accents.

A Jeep with a plug? It's coming.

No official powertrain details have been revealed just yet.

All of the models wear new 4xe badges.

Jeep will offer electrified versions of all its models by 2022.

The Compass gets plug-in power, too.

Look for these models to officially debut throughout 2020.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Jeep's 4xe models and see more from CES 2020 here.

Jeep's new 4xe models pack plug-in power

