2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well, folks, the first week of 2021 is officially in the books. There's plenty to talk about in the world right now, but the automotive industry had its own set of big stories over the past seven days. Here's a look at everything you might've missed.

Top reviews

An Aston Martin SUV might seem crazy, but from a business standpoint, it's the most important product the company's launched in a really long time. The DBX has the power to bring people into the Aston Martin brand who might not have otherwise considered the British marque. Lucky for them, the DBX is super good.

2021 Aston Martin DBX review.

The Kicks is one of Nissan's least expensive cars, but there's nothing cheap about it. In fact, the subcompact crossover has plenty to like, from its quirky styling, great audio system and halfway decent driving manners. If it's a small, economical car you're after, there are a lot of reasons to check out the Kicks.

2021 Nissan Kicks first drive review.

When is a BMW M5 not an M5? When it's an M550i xDrive. This V8-powered 5 Series is 90% of the car the hotter M5 is but costs tens of thousands of dollars less. As far as we're concerned, it's the M-badged 5er we'd want to drive every day.

2021 BMW M550i review.

Top news

Top videos

Jeep shows off the three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Take a closer look at the ins and outs of the brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

MBUX Hyperscreen: Mercedes-Benz reimagines the automotive...

Mercedes-Benz's upcoming electric vehicles will have a 56-inch screen front and center in cabin. Here's everything we know about the new Hyperscreen.

Porsche's latest hybrid is ready for the e-fuel future

Porsche makes great sports cars. Porsche makes great hybrids. The two worlds combine in one of the updated Panamera models.