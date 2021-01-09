GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a recap of the automotive world for the week ending Jan. 9.

Listen
- 02:16
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LEnlarge Image

Jeep's new Grand Cherokee has a third row of seats.

 Jeep

Well, folks, the first week of 2021 is officially in the books. There's plenty to talk about in the world right now, but the automotive industry had its own set of big stories over the past seven days. Here's a look at everything you might've missed.

Top reviews

Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles

See all photos

An Aston Martin SUV might seem crazy, but from a business standpoint, it's the most important product the company's launched in a really long time. The DBX has the power to bring people into the Aston Martin brand who might not have otherwise considered the British marque. Lucky for them, the DBX is super good.

Click here for our 2021 Aston Martin DBX review.

2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye

See all photos

The Kicks is one of Nissan's least expensive cars, but there's nothing cheap about it. In fact, the subcompact crossover has plenty to like, from its quirky styling, great audio system and halfway decent driving manners. If it's a small, economical car you're after, there are a lot of reasons to check out the Kicks.

Click here for our 2021 Nissan Kicks first drive review.

2021 BMW M550i xDrive has V8 power and tons of tech

See all photos

When is a BMW M5 not an M5? When it's an M550i xDrive. This V8-powered 5 Series is 90% of the car the hotter M5 is but costs tens of thousands of dollars less. As far as we're concerned, it's the M-badged 5er we'd want to drive every day.

Click here for our 2021 BMW M550i review.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

See all photos

Top news

Singer and Richard Tuthill collaborate on one rad Porsche 911

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Jeep shows off the three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
8:22

Take a closer look at the ins and outs of the brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Now playing: Watch this: MBUX Hyperscreen: Mercedes-Benz reimagines the automotive...
3:36

Mercedes-Benz's upcoming electric vehicles will have a 56-inch screen front and center in cabin. Here's everything we know about the new Hyperscreen.

Now playing: Watch this: Porsche's latest hybrid is ready for the e-fuel future
10:39

Porsche makes great sports cars. Porsche makes great hybrids. The two worlds combine in one of the updated Panamera models.