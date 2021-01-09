2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well, folks, the first week of 2021 is officially in the books. There's plenty to talk about in the world right now, but the automotive industry had its own set of big stories over the past seven days. Here's a look at everything you might've missed.
Top reviews
Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los AngelesSee all photos
An Aston Martin SUV might seem crazy, but from a business standpoint, it's the most important product the company's launched in a really long time. The DBX has the power to bring people into the Aston Martin brand who might not have otherwise considered the British marque. Lucky for them, the DBX is super good.
Click here for our 2021 Aston Martin DBX review.
2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eyeSee all photos
The Kicks is one of Nissan's least expensive cars, but there's nothing cheap about it. In fact, the subcompact crossover has plenty to like, from its quirky styling, great audio system and halfway decent driving manners. If it's a small, economical car you're after, there are a lot of reasons to check out the Kicks.
Click here for our 2021 Nissan Kicks first drive review.
2021 BMW M550i xDrive has V8 power and tons of techSee all photos
When is a BMW M5 not an M5? When it's an M550i xDrive. This V8-powered 5 Series is 90% of the car the hotter M5 is but costs tens of thousands of dollars less. As far as we're concerned, it's the M-badged 5er we'd want to drive every day.
Click here for our 2021 BMW M550i review.
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, betterSee all photos
Top news
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Jeep's bread-and-butter SUV finally gets a third row of seats.
- Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen: Check out the huge infotainment system that'll go into Mercedes' new electric cars.
- Ford Maverick pickup truck spied: Here's our best look yet at Ford's new truck that'll slot below the Ranger.
- GM gets a new look: The company rebrands with a new, EV-inspired logo.
- Singer goes off-road: This restomod Porsche 911 manufacturer teams up with Richard Tuthill for a super cool rally-ready machine.
- Ford Bronco Heritage Edition is coming: Expect the special-edition SUV to launch in 2022.
Singer and Richard Tuthill collaborate on one rad Porsche 911See all photos
Top videos
Take a closer look at the ins and outs of the brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Mercedes-Benz's upcoming electric vehicles will have a 56-inch screen front and center in cabin. Here's everything we know about the new Hyperscreen.
Porsche makes great sports cars. Porsche makes great hybrids. The two worlds combine in one of the updated Panamera models.