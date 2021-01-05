Singer and Richard Tuthill collaborate on one rad Porsche 911

Singer Vehicle Design puts its touch on the 964-generation Porsche 911 in a really cool way.
This is the latest creation from Singer Vehicle Design, called the ACS.
ACS stands for All-Terrain Competition Study.
It's a labor of love created in conjunction with Richard Tuthill.
It's immaculate, as all of Singer's creations are.
There's great attention to detail.
This reimagined 1990 Porsche 911 harks back to the rally-racing types.
It looks cool as heck.
Fun as heck, too.
So far only two of these have been built.
