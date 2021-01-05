Singer and Richard Tuthill collaborate on one rad Porsche 911

Singer Vehicle Design puts its touch on the 964-generation Porsche 911 in a really cool way.

1990 Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer
1 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

This is the latest creation from Singer Vehicle Design, called the ACS.

2 of 43
2 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

ACS stands for All-Terrain Competition Study.

3 of 43
3 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

It's a labor of love created in conjunction with Richard Tuthill.

4 of 43
4 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

It's immaculate, as all of Singer's creations are.

5 of 43
5 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

There's great attention to detail.

6 of 43
6 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

This reimagined 1990 Porsche 911 harks back to the rally-racing types.

7 of 43
7 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

It looks cool as heck.

8 of 43
8 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

Fun as heck, too.

9 of 43
9 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

So far only two of these have been built.

10 of 43
10 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design

Keep scrolling for more photos of Singer's latest creation.

11 of 43
11 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
12 of 43
12 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
13 of 43
13 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
14 of 43
14 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
15 of 43
15 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
16 of 43
16 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
17 of 43
17 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
18 of 43
18 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
19 of 43
19 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
20 of 43
20 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
21 of 43
21 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
22 of 43
22 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
23 of 43
23 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
24 of 43
24 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
25 of 43
25 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
26 of 43
26 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
27 of 43
27 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
28 of 43
28 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
29 of 43
29 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
30 of 43
30 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
31 of 43
31 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
32 of 43
32 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
33 of 43
33 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
34 of 43
34 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
35 of 43
35 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
36 of 43
36 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
37 of 43
37 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
38 of 43
38 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
39 of 43
39 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
40 of 43
40 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
41 of 43
41 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
42 of 43
42 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
43 of 43
43 of 43
Singer Vehicle Design
