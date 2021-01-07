2021 BMW M550i xDrive has V8 power and tons of tech

It's not an M5, but it's pretty damn close.
Here's the 2021 BMW M550i xDrive in a fancy shade of Aventurin Red.
The M550i is positioned above the 530i, 530e and 540i in the 5 Series range.
The interior is comfy.
The V8 engine makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
iDrive 7.0 tech with navigation comes standard.
But you can also use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
The M550i comes standard with 19-inch wheels but this test car rolls on 20s.
New headlights are part of the 2021 model year redesign.
The 5er gets new taillights, too.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 BMW M550i xDrive.
