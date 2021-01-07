Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 BMW M550i xDrive has V8 power and tons of tech

It's not an M5, but it's pretty damn close.

2021 BMW M550i
1 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Here's the 2021 BMW M550i xDrive in a fancy shade of Aventurin Red.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
2 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The M550i is positioned above the 530i, 530e and 540i in the 5 Series range.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
3 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is comfy.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
4 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The V8 engine makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
5 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

iDrive 7.0 tech with navigation comes standard.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
6 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

But you can also use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
7 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The M550i comes standard with 19-inch wheels but this test car rolls on 20s.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
8 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

New headlights are part of the 2021 model year redesign.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
9 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 5er gets new taillights, too.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
10 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 BMW M550i xDrive.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
11 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
12 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
13 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
14 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
15 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
16 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
17 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
18 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
19 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
20 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
21 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 BMW M550i
22 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

70 Photos
Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles

Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles

37 Photos
2021 Kia Stinger: Make it fast, but with more luxury

2021 Kia Stinger: Make it fast, but with more luxury

5 Photos
2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye

2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye

43 Photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

5 Photos
2021 GMC Sierra 2500: Bigger, not necessarily better

2021 GMC Sierra 2500: Bigger, not necessarily better

56 Photos
2021 Chevy Equinox brings slicker looks to Chicago

2021 Chevy Equinox brings slicker looks to Chicago

65 Photos