Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles

Aston's new SUV is a solid performer.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

This is the 2021 Aston Martin DBX.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

The DBX is Aston Martin's first SUV.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

The interior is as plush as you'd expect from any Aston Martin.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

The optional sport exhaust sounds excellent.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

The Vantage-style taillights take some getting used to.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

Unfortunately, the super-old infotainment tech has some problems. 

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

Nothing wrong with the way the DBX drives, though.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

The Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 offers strong power.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

At just under $180,000 to start, the Aston competes with other high-end SUVs such as the Bentley Bentagya. 

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Aston Martin DBX.

2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Aston Martin
