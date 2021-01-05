Aston's new SUV is a solid performer.
This is the 2021 Aston Martin DBX.
The DBX is Aston Martin's first SUV.
The interior is as plush as you'd expect from any Aston Martin.
The optional sport exhaust sounds excellent.
The Vantage-style taillights take some getting used to.
Unfortunately, the super-old infotainment tech has some problems.
Nothing wrong with the way the DBX drives, though.
The Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 offers strong power.
At just under $180,000 to start, the Aston competes with other high-end SUVs such as the Bentley Bentagya.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Aston Martin DBX.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles
