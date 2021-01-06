You might be surprised just how much standard equipment this utility vehicle comes with.
The Nissan Kicks subcompact crossover gets an update for 2021.
This is an inexpensive vehicle, but its interior is surprisingly decent. Nothing about it feels flagrantly cheap.
Nissan offers five different two-tone paintjobs on the Kicks.
There's a surprising amount of cargo space in this vehicle.
Don't expect a lot of power in this Nissan. It only has 122 horses in its stable.
SR models come with an 8-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range.
Nissan designers reworked the Kicks' front end to make it look more assertive.
This is a handsome little crossover.
SR models roll on stylish 17-inch wheels
For more photos of the 2021 Nissan Kicks, keep clicking through this gallery.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.