Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye

You might be surprised just how much standard equipment this utility vehicle comes with.

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
The Nissan Kicks subcompact crossover gets an update for 2021.

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
This is an inexpensive vehicle, but its interior is surprisingly decent. Nothing about it feels flagrantly cheap.

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
Nissan offers five different two-tone paintjobs on the Kicks. 

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
There's a surprising amount of cargo space in this vehicle. 

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
Don't expect a lot of power in this Nissan. It only has 122 horses in its stable. 

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
SR models come with an 8-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range. 

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
Nissan designers reworked the Kicks' front end to make it look more assertive.

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
This is a handsome little crossover. 

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
SR models roll on stylish 17-inch wheels

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
For more photos of the 2021 Nissan Kicks, keep clicking through this gallery.

2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
2021 Nissan Kicks SR
