2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee L has three rows of seats and room for six or seven passengers.
Trims include Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. It looks like Trailhawk and Trackhawk trims did not make the initial cut, but will hopefully stay on when the two-row version gets its revamp.
The standard powerplant is ye olde 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 290 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque.
Also on hand is the familiar 5.7-liter V8 with 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.
A new front-axle disconnect complements the Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive systems.
The Quadra-Lift air suspension can raise the Grand Cherokee L for up to 10.9 inches of ground clearance.
The third-row seats have a decent amount of space: 37.3 inches of headroom and 30.3 inches of legroom.
The Grand Cherokee L can be had with heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats as well as massaging first-row seat backs.
A 10.2-inch digital and reconfigurable gauge cluster can display 24 different menus.
There's no word on pricing yet but we expect to see the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L in dealerships during the second quarter of 2021.
