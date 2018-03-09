Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Now Playing: Watch this: Top 5 concepts at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Concept cars are pretty polarizing in general before you even get into specific examples. Some people feel like it's wasted money or unnecessary hype. Others find it exhilarating to see how far a car company can push its design envelope. At Roadshow, we land in the latter camp and because of that, this year's Geneva Motor Show was an exceptionally good one. These are our five favorite concepts from Geneva 2018, in no particular order.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Supra

While it wasn't the production-ready Supra that we all hoped for, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Concept did manage to serve as proof of life for the production Supra and looked super cool in the process. We dig the aggressive shape as well as love that it will have the right badge, nameplate and a suitably giant wing.

Subaru Viziv Tourer

While it's more likely that this is a peek at what the next-generation Subaru Outback will look like, it's also aggressive enough that it could be a return of the much-loved and sorely-missed WRX hatchback.

Naturally, this thing will go through some softening and some watering down before it hits production, but it's still a great looking concept.

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge

Holy hell, this thing came from Hyundai? Is Syd Mead doing the styling there now, because Le Fil Rouge looks as futuristic as anything to ever come out of the South Korean carmaker? This beast is long, low and elegant. It even has suicide doors, and in our book that's always cool.

Hyundai says that the design language espoused by the Le Fil Rouge will begin to make its way into the entire Hyundai lineup sooner rather than later.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe:

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe is no pencil-necked wuss. It's here to pump you up with its swollen fenders and muscular stance. BMW didn't give us any details on what would be powering this seemingly production-ready concept, but we're guessing it would have eight cylinders and two turbos, because M. Just think though, what if BMW dropped its current-production V12 into it like it did in the E31-chassis 850csi of days past...

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

Porsche has been dangling the all-electric Mission E in front of us journalists for years now and because we're suckers for good looks along with potentially epic performance, we've followed along.

This year at Geneva, Porsche decided to change the Mission E up a little by giving it a suspension lift and some body cladding to turn it into a 500-plus horsepower electric Volvo V90 Cross Country. This is no bad thing, friends. Now we just need to convince those glorious nerds over in Stuttgart who built it to let us have a drive in it!