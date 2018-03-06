Toyota GR Racing Concept previews a production Supra

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
It's technically a concept, but there's a production Supra under these bones.
The "GR" in its name stands for Gazoo Racing.
The compact coupe rides on a 97-inch wheelbase.
Wide fenders contribute to the overall 80.6-inch width.
The GR Supra will be featured in Gran Turismo Sport.
We hope a lot of this conceptual rump makes it to the production Supra.
The profile might be this car's best view.
Toyota is showing the GR Supra Racing Concept for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show this week.
The Supra GR is easily one of Geneva's biggest debuts.
