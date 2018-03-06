Toyota GR Racing Concept previews a production Supra

  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-18
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-30
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-7
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-21
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-33
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-11
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-29
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-26
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-17
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-2
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-34
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-31
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-14
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-8
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-6
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-4
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-12
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-9
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-22
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-28
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-16
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-15
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-35
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-20
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-23
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-24
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-19
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-27
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-13
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-25
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-32
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-10
  • toyota-supra-racing-concept-geneva-3
It's technically a concept, but there's a production Supra under these bones.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The "GR" in its name stands for Gazoo Racing.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The compact coupe rides on a 97-inch wheelbase.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Wide fenders contribute to the overall 80.6-inch width.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The GR Supra will be featured in Gran Turismo Sport.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
We hope a lot of this conceptual rump makes it to the production Supra.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The profile might be this car's best view.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Toyota is showing the GR Supra Racing Concept for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show this week.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
The Supra GR is easily one of Geneva's biggest debuts.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of Toyota's hot new racing Supra concept.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Toyota
The "GR" in its name stands for Gazoo Racing.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Toyota
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
