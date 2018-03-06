Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept bows in Geneva

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Three years after the original Mission E concept debuted, Porsche revealed the Mission E Cross Turismo concept in Geneva.
Unlike the first Mission E, the Cross Turismo concept is a closer representation of a production vehicle with four regular doors.
With a 800-volt architecture, Porsche says the Cross Cabriolet can be charged to about 248 miles of range in just 15 minutes.
The Cross Cabriolet's two motor drivetrain produces approximately 590 horsepower.
Porsche says the Cross Turismo can reach 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds.
From a design standpoint, the concept features Porsche design staples such as a flat hood and pronounced front fenders.
A raised center console, dual 11-inch screens and head-up display highlight the concept's interior.
Like the original Mission E, the Cross Turismo features a four passenger cabin.
To up handling abilities, the Cross Turismo is equipped with rear axle steering and an air suspension.
The Cross Turismo's all-wheel drive system features torque vectoring capabilities to each individual wheel.