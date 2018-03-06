Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept bows in Geneva

  • porsche-mission-e-concept-4
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Three years after the original Mission E concept debuted, Porsche revealed the Mission E Cross Turismo concept in Geneva.

Photo by Porsche
Unlike the first Mission E, the Cross Turismo concept is a closer representation of a production vehicle with four regular doors. 

Photo by Porsche
With a 800-volt architecture, Porsche says the Cross Cabriolet can be charged to about 248 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

Photo by Porsche
The Cross Cabriolet's two motor drivetrain produces approximately 590 horsepower.

Photo by Porsche
Porsche says the Cross Turismo can reach 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds.

Photo by Porsche
From a design standpoint, the concept features Porsche design staples such as a flat hood and pronounced front fenders.

Photo by Porsche
A raised center console, dual 11-inch screens and head-up display highlight the concept's interior.

Photo by Porsche
Like the original Mission E, the Cross Turismo features a four passenger cabin. 

Photo by Porsche
To up handling abilities, the Cross Turismo is equipped with rear axle steering and an air suspension.

Photo by Porsche
The Cross Turismo's all-wheel drive system features torque vectoring capabilities to each individual wheel.

Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Porsche
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept bows in Geneva

