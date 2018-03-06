If I had to assign a theme to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, it'd be "high-design concept sedans with coupe profiles." Between examples like the VW I.D. Vizzion, Hyundai's Le Fil Rouge and more, the show's thick with class-bending GTs. And now BMW's Concept M8 Gran Coupe has been unveiled and joins the party in Switzerland.

BMW is no stranger to remixing vehicle form factors with a wide range of "Gran Coupes," "Gran Turismos" and "Sport Activity Vehicles" in its stable. The Concept M8 Gran Coupe previews a future four-door variant of the upcoming BMW 8 Series coupe.

BMW

In addition to stretching the 8 Series coupe's windswept profile to accommodate an extra pair of doors, the Concept M8 Gran Coupe has been pumped up with BMW M musculature and, presumably, race-ready performance. Larger air intakes, flared fenders, broad shoulders and a carbon-fiber-reinforced-polymer (CFRP) roof don't hint as much as they scream that this sport sedan places most of its emphasis on the "sport" part of that moniker. Details on what performance upgrades we can expect beyond the standard 8 Series have not been announced.

BMW plans to reveal the production versions of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the sport-tuned M8 Gran Coupe previewed here sometime in 2019. We can't wait.