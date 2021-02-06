Ford Raptor and Nissan Frontier revealed, Bronco Sport reviewed: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, Roadshow readers, and welcome back to another edition of the week in review. Automakers must be adjusting to life without auto shows because we had quite a few new vehicle debuts this week. We also drove some great cars, as always.
Tag along as we go through the best of the week ending Feb. 6.
Top reviews
2021 Ford Bronco Sport is ready for mountains and mallsSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok piled into the baby Bronco, aka the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, to give it a go. He walked away mighty impressed with the little guy.
Click here to read our 2021 Ford Bronco Sport review.
2021 Porsche Taycan is a good-driving EV in an awesome pink wrapperSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing took a pink Porsche for a drive. It also happens to be its first EV, the Taycan, in its base trim. Is it any good without options?
Click here to read our 2021 Porsche Taycan first drive review.
Please welcome the 2021 Acura TLX to Roadshow's long-term fleetSee all photos
News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt took our long-term Acura TLX for a road trip to see if the new sedan has the right stuff for the long haul.
Click here to read our 2021 Acura TLX long-term review update.
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sledSee all photos
Top news
- The new Ford F-150 Raptor is here: The Blue Oval dropped the new pickup on us this week with evolutionary looks.
- Oh, and a V8-powered Raptor is coming: That's right, we're not only getting a standard Raptor, but a Raptor R too.
- Nissans' Frontier finally gets a redo: The long-running pickup's next generation debuted this week with surprisingly good looks.
- Better looks for the Nissan Pathfinder: The new Pathfinder also bowed with sleeker looks and a slightly more butch stance.
- Did Apple poach a Porsche pro for its Apple Car? It reportedly did. The tech giant may have a formidable chassis pro on its team now.
- A pair of really fast Cadillacs are here: The CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwings debuted, and the former is the fastest production car ever from the brand.
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: The new hotnessSee all photos
Top videos
Take a closer look at Cadillac's world-beating performance cars with Reviews Editor Craig Cole.
Go up close and personal with the new Frontier, starring Reviews Editor Emme Hall. It seriously looks good.