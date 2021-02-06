Ford Raptor and Nissan Frontier revealed, Bronco Sport reviewed: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Ford

Greetings, Roadshow readers, and welcome back to another edition of the week in review. Automakers must be adjusting to life without auto shows because we had quite a few new vehicle debuts this week. We also drove some great cars, as always.

Tag along as we go through the best of the week ending Feb. 6.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok piled into the baby Bronco, aka the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, to give it a go. He walked away mighty impressed with the little guy.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Bronco Sport review.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took a pink Porsche for a drive. It also happens to be its first EV, the Taycan, in its base trim. Is it any good without options?

Click here to read our 2021 Porsche Taycan first drive review.

News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt took our long-term Acura TLX for a road trip to see if the new sedan has the right stuff for the long haul.

Click here to read our 2021 Acura TLX long-term review update.

Top news

Top videos

2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars deliver...

Take a closer look at Cadillac's world-beating performance cars with Reviews Editor Craig Cole.

2022 Nissan Frontier: What's old is finally new

Go up close and personal with the new Frontier, starring Reviews Editor Emme Hall. It seriously looks good.