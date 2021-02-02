2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

Who needs an SUV when you have a $271,000 ultraluxury sedan?
What do you do when your Bentley Flying Spur V8 is accidentally delivered with winter tires? You go find some snow.
I took the new "entry-level" version of Bentley's luxury sedan to Big Bear, California, to see how it handled being out of its comfort zone.
The Flying Spur V8 makes 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, and it's $20,700 cheaper than the W12 model.
The interior is just as luxurious as the W12 Spur's.
This Flying Spur has over $70,000 in options, but the individual rear-seat setup is a no-cost option.
Veneered rear picnic tables are ideal for COVID-era dining.
An 8-inch snowfall was the perfect test for the Bentley's Pirelli Sottozero tires and all-wheel-drive system.
While it took a long time to clear off, the Flying Spur was an absolute champ in the snow.
It handled the snow-covered mountain roads with zero drama, being cosseting and supremely luxurious the whole time.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Bentley Flying Spur V8.
