2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

Who needs an SUV when you have a $271,000 ultraluxury sedan?

2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-110
1 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

What do you do when your Bentley Flying Spur V8 is accidentally delivered with winter tires? You go find some snow.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-115
2 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

I took the new "entry-level" version of Bentley's luxury sedan to Big Bear, California, to see how it handled being out of its comfort zone.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-114
3 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Flying Spur V8 makes 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, and it's $20,700 cheaper than the W12 model.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-131
4 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The interior is just as luxurious as the W12 Spur's.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-139
5 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

This Flying Spur has over $70,000 in options, but the individual rear-seat setup is a no-cost option.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-145
6 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Veneered rear picnic tables are ideal for COVID-era dining.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-149
7 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

An 8-inch snowfall was the perfect test for the Bentley's Pirelli Sottozero tires and all-wheel-drive system.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-156
8 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

While it took a long time to clear off, the Flying Spur was an absolute champ in the snow.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-157
9 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

It handled the snow-covered mountain roads with zero drama, being cosseting and supremely luxurious the whole time.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-158
10 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Bentley Flying Spur V8.

Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-111
11 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-112
12 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-113
13 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-116
14 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-117
15 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-118
16 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-119
17 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-120
18 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-121
19 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-122
20 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-123
21 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-124
22 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-125
23 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-126
24 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-127
25 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-128
26 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-129
27 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-130
28 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-132
29 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-133
30 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-134
31 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-135
32 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-136
33 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-137
34 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-138
35 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-140
36 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-141
37 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-142
38 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-143
39 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-144
40 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-146
41 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-147
42 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-148
43 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-150
44 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-151
45 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-152
46 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-153
47 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-154
48 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-flying-spur-v8-155
49 of 49
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul

Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul

8 Photos