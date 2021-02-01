2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: The new hotness

This is a serious luxury sports sedan, one that was designed with performance and driver engagement as top priorities.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
1 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This is the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, a megapowered luxury sports sedan.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
2 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

An AKG sound system and a 12-inch reconfigurable digital instrument cluster, among other things, come standard.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
3 of 36
Cadillac

You can get a 10-speed automatic transmission in the new CT4-V Blackwing, but a six-speed stick is standard.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
4 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

A 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 motivates this car, cranking out 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
5 of 36
Cadillac

An optional carbon-fiber package adds lots of style and functional aerodynamics.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
6 of 36
Cadillac

This new Cadillac should be loads of fun to drive.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
7 of 36
Cadillac

Don't expect acres of space in the CT4-V Blackwing's backseat.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
8 of 36
Cadillac

Do you like this spoiler? Too much?

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
9 of 36
Cadillac

Cadillac's new Blackwing cars are perfectly at home on a racetrack.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
10 of 36
Cadillac

For more photos of the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, keep scrolling through this gallery.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
11 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
12 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
13 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
14 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
15 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
16 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
17 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
18 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
19 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
20 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
21 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
22 of 36
Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
23 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
24 of 36
Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
25 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
26 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
27 of 36
Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
28 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
29 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
30 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
31 of 36
Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
32 of 36
Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
33 of 36
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
34 of 36
Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
35 of 36
Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
36 of 36
Cadillac
