2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: The new hotness

This is a serious luxury sports sedan, one that was designed with performance and driver engagement as top priorities.
This is the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, a megapowered luxury sports sedan.
An AKG sound system and a 12-inch reconfigurable digital instrument cluster, among other things, come standard.
You can get a 10-speed automatic transmission in the new CT4-V Blackwing, but a six-speed stick is standard.
A 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 motivates this car, cranking out 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque.
An optional carbon-fiber package adds lots of style and functional aerodynamics.
This new Cadillac should be loads of fun to drive.
Don't expect acres of space in the CT4-V Blackwing's backseat.
Do you like this spoiler? Too much?
Cadillac's new Blackwing cars are perfectly at home on a racetrack.
