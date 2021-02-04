2022 Nissan Pathfinder looks cooler, but isn't all that different

Nissan

Nissan's three-row Pathfinder has certainly taken a back-seat to more modern crossovers like the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Subaru Ascent and Toyota Highlander. But Nissan is heading into the 2022 model year swinging, debuting a new Pathfinder on Thursday that's upgraded in all the right places.

A lot of folks gave Nissan crap for softening the Pathfinder in its last generation, breaking from its roots as a rugged off-roader. Now, Nissan pays homage to the more rugged Pathfinders of yore, and by and large the company's designers have done a good job of combining old-school touches with the automaker's newer design language.

Nissan Pathfinder gets better looks and tech for 2022

The original Pathfinder's three-slot grille makes its way to the new SUV, sitting atop Nissan's V-Motion grille. It's a subtle touch, but it works. That said, we're not really fans of the C-shaped headlights or the Pathfinder's pug nose, but the overall silhouette is lovely and has a sort of Land Rover vibe. We also dig the floating roof design that pairs nicely with the Scarlet Ember, Obsidian Green Pearl, Pearl White, Gun Metallic and Boulder Grey paint options. A new Deep Ocean Blue option isn't available with the floating roof, but looks cool nonetheless.

At the rear, Nissan's designers couldn't really replicate the cool triangular window from the original two-door Pathfinder, but they at least paid homage to the space with an angled C-pillar. Around back, the Pathfinder has slim LED taillights, larger badges and a nice, wide stance.

The new Pathfinder has the same 114.2-inch wheelbase as the outgoing model, but it's total length shrinks an inch and a half to 197 inches. At 77.9 inches wide and 70.0 inches tall, the new proportions are pretty close to those of the fourth-generation Pathfinder.

The Pathfinder will be available in S, SV, SL and Platinum trims, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Regardless of model buyers get a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. Yeah, that's the same engine and power output as the old SUV, which is kind of a bummer, especially when competitors are offering turbocharged or electrified options.

At least the continuously variable transmission is out in favor of a new nine-speed automatic. By doing away with the droning CVT, the Pathfinder should be much more pleasant to drive. Further, the transmission mapping adjusts depending on if the driver is in the Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut or Tow mode. Speaking of which, the Pathfinder can tow 3,500 pounds in its standard form or 6,000 pounds with the available tow package. That rating applies to both front- and all-wheel-drive models.

Don't expect any real off-road prowess with this new Pathfinder. It only has a smidge over 7 inches of ground clearance, there's no two-speed transfer case and the all-season tires are geared toward pavement. Sure, this Pathfinder will get you out to the cabin at the lake, but don't go too far off the, uh, path.

The Nissan Safety Shield 360 package is standard on every Pathfinder, and includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams, rear automatic braking, forward-collision warning, a driver attention monitor and more. You'll have to pay more for things like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

Nissan's ProPilot Assist comes standard starting at the Pathfinder's middle trims. This hands-on technology takes care of braking, acceleration and steering in stop-and-go traffic and on the highway. The top trim adds Navi-Link, which uses GPS data to slow for curves in the highway or freeway off-ramps.

Inside you'll find an optional 10.8-inch head-up display as well as a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The available 9-inch color touchscreen runs Nissan's usual infotainment system, supplemented by standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless Apple CarPlay is available, but Android users will have to wait to cut the cord, and Nissan doesn't know when wireless Android Auto will be offered.

Mobile device charging options are a little stingy, with just one USB-A and USB-C port in the first and second rows, as well as two 12-volt outlets. If you're willing to pony up some cash you can add wireless charging, one USB-A port in the third row and a 120-volt power outlet for the second row.

The Pathfinder adds a middle seat to the third row bench, meaning it now has room for eight passengers total. Nissan doesn't have any interior head- or shoulder-room numbers just yet, but we're willing to bet the way-back is a tight squeeze. Customers can opt for second-row captain's chairs instead of the standard bench seat and Nissan says the second row center console can be removed without any tools, which is pretty dope.

The interior looks to favor function over form, with plenty of blocky design lines and flat dark colors. There are a few cool touches like the pass-through under the center stack and an ever-so-slightly flat-bottomed steering wheel, but if you want a finely designed interior with luxurious amenities, look elsewhere. The Pathfinder's interior looks serviceable, but it's hardly modern.

Total cargo space has improved a tiny bit over the previous generation. Behind the third row is 16.6 cubic feet of space, which Nissan says is enough to hold a 120-quart cooler or four golf bags. Fold those seats down and the space expands to 45 cubes, a bit less than the 47.4 of the 2020 model. With all seats folded down, Nissan says you can haul 4x8 sheets of plywood, and there's 80.5 cubic feet of space, up from 79.5 cubes in the 2020 model.

Pricing and fuel economy information will be released in a few months' time, ahead of the 2022 Pathfinder's on-sale date this summer.