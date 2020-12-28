We'll be testing two TLX models over the next 12 months.
We've added a 2021 Acura TLX to our long-term test fleet.
This one's a TLX Advance with all-wheel drive.
The interior is fully loaded with soft leather and open-pore wood.
The 2.0-liter engine produces a healthy 272 horsepower.
Acura's newest infotainment screen features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
But you control it through this touchpad, which we don't always love.
Advance models get these 19-inch wheels.
Every TLX has a sharp LED taillight signature.
These attractive LED headlights are standard, too.
Keep scrolling for more photos of our new 2021 Acura TLX test car.
Discuss: Please welcome the 2021 Acura TLX to Roadshow's long-term fleet
