Please welcome the 2021 Acura TLX to Roadshow's long-term fleet

We'll be testing two TLX models over the next 12 months.

2021 Acura TLX
1 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

We've added a 2021 Acura TLX to our long-term test fleet.

2021 Acura TLX
2 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This one's a TLX Advance with all-wheel drive.

2021 Acura TLX
3 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is fully loaded with soft leather and open-pore wood.

2021 Acura TLX
4 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 2.0-liter engine produces a healthy 272 horsepower.

2021 Acura TLX
5 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Acura's newest infotainment screen features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

2021 Acura TLX
6 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

But you control it through this touchpad, which we don't always love.

2021 Acura TLX
7 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Advance models get these 19-inch wheels.

2021 Acura TLX
8 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Every TLX has a sharp LED taillight signature.

2021 Acura TLX
9 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These attractive LED headlights are standard, too.

2021 Acura TLX
10 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of our new 2021 Acura TLX test car.

2021 Acura TLX
11 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
12 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
13 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
14 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
15 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
16 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
17 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
18 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
19 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
20 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
21 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
22 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
23 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
24 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
25 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
26 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
27 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
28 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
29 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
30 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX
31 of 31
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
