2021 Porsche Taycan is a good-driving EV in an awesome pink wrapper

There's a lot to like about the base Porsche Taycan.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is the new entry-level Porsche Taycan EV.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Unlike other Taycan models, this one has a single electric motor and uses rear-wheel drive.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's just as good-looking as any other Taycan. And you can get it in pink!

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is just as comfortable and well-appointed, too.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Trunk space is small-ish.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These are the base 19-inch wheels and they look awful.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

No 4, no S, no Turbo, just Taycan.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The production Taycan's design is very close to Porsche's original Mission E concept.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The base Taycan starts at $81,250 including $1,350 for destination.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep running through the gallery for more photos of the base Porsche Taycan.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Taycan
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
