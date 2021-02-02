2021 Porsche Taycan is a good-driving EV in an awesome pink wrapper

There's a lot to like about the base Porsche Taycan.
This is the new entry-level Porsche Taycan EV.
Unlike other Taycan models, this one has a single electric motor and uses rear-wheel drive.
It's just as good-looking as any other Taycan. And you can get it in pink!
The interior is just as comfortable and well-appointed, too.
Trunk space is small-ish.
These are the base 19-inch wheels and they look awful.
No 4, no S, no Turbo, just Taycan.
The production Taycan's design is very close to Porsche's original Mission E concept.
The base Taycan starts at $81,250 including $1,350 for destination.
