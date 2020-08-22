Ford Bronco first ride, Ram TRX debut and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Ford

Well, Roadshow friends, the mighty Ford Bronco continued to dominate this week's top stories, but with good reason. We finally got to go for a ride in Ford's hotly anticipated Bronco and Bronco Sport, and from the passenger seat, there appears to be a lot to like about these new SUVs. Of course, the Bronco was only one highlight of the last week, which also saw the debut of Ram's 702-horsepower TRX and a number of important reviews.

Here's everything you might've missed from Aug. 16-22.

Top reviews

It's still too early to drive Ford's new Bronco and Bronco Sport, but Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got a ride in the all-important pair of SUVs at an off-road park in Michigan. Suffice it to say, these things appear to be seriously capable in the dirt.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport first ride.

Mercedes' updated GLA-Class is the crossover equivalent of the A-Class and CLA-Class sedans. It's stylish and techy, and a huge upgrade from its predecessor.

Click here to read our 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 review.

We all know the Ram 1500 is a capable pickup, but it's also a road-trip star. At least, that's what I learned after a 1,000-mile road trip to Arizona and back.

Click here to read our 2020 Ram 1500 review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: From the Pope to OJ Simpson: The Ford Bronco's bizarre...

Ford Bronco: What's in a name

We take a look at how the Ford Bronco got its name and discuss the bizarre backstory of this now-iconic SUV.

Now playing: Watch this: Aston Martin DBX vs. Lamborghini Urus: Super SUV comparo

Aston Martin DBX vs. Lamborghini Urus

We see how these ultra-luxurious performance SUVs stack up on paper.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport first ride: Dirt kings

Ford Bronco hits the dirt

We get a right-seat ride in Ford's new Bronco, and it does not disappoint.