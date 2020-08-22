Ford Bronco first ride, Ram TRX debut and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well, Roadshow friends, the mighty Ford Bronco continued to dominate this week's top stories, but with good reason. We finally got to go for a ride in Ford's hotly anticipated Bronco and Bronco Sport, and from the passenger seat, there appears to be a lot to like about these new SUVs. Of course, the Bronco was only one highlight of the last week, which also saw the debut of Ram's 702-horsepower TRX and a number of important reviews.
Here's everything you might've missed from Aug. 16-22.
Top reviews
2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport get down in the dirtSee all photos
It's still too early to drive Ford's new Bronco and Bronco Sport, but Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got a ride in the all-important pair of SUVs at an off-road park in Michigan. Suffice it to say, these things appear to be seriously capable in the dirt.
Click here to read our 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport first ride.
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 gets a nice little makeoverSee all photos
Mercedes' updated GLA-Class is the crossover equivalent of the A-Class and CLA-Class sedans. It's stylish and techy, and a huge upgrade from its predecessor.
Click here to read our 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 review.
2020 Ram 1500: Luxury truck with mild-hybrid boostSee all photos
We all know the Ram 1500 is a capable pickup, but it's also a road-trip star. At least, that's what I learned after a 1,000-mile road trip to Arizona and back.
Click here to read our 2020 Ram 1500 review.
2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a desert-running pickup with a Hellcat heartSee all photos
Top news
- Ram's 702-horsepower TRX is here: Ford F-150 Raptor beware.
- A new longest-range EV is coming: Lucid's new Air will apparently have more than 500 miles of driving range.
- Porsche Taycan updates: New colors and smarter charging options arrive for Porsche's EV.
- Tesla's crazy stock price: How's $2,000 per share sound?
- 2021 Acura TLX pricing: This sleek new sedan is still a value compared to other luxury rivals.
- The Grand Wagoneer is almost here: Jeep's new flagship will debut on Sept. 3.
Top videos
Ford Bronco: What's in a name
We take a look at how the Ford Bronco got its name and discuss the bizarre backstory of this now-iconic SUV.
Aston Martin DBX vs. Lamborghini Urus
We see how these ultra-luxurious performance SUVs stack up on paper.
Ford Bronco hits the dirt
We get a right-seat ride in Ford's new Bronco, and it does not disappoint.
