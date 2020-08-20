Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Ram 1500: Luxury truck with mild-hybrid boost

A fully loaded Ram 1500 is expensive, but it's worth every penny.

2020 Ram 1500
1 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Hey there, 2020 Ram 1500.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
2 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Ram 1500 has the nicest interior in the full-size pickup truck class.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
3 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

I used it to tow my new (used) Miata home from Phoenix.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
4 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

My test truck has the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
5 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It also has Ram's 12-inch multimedia screen running the always-lovely Uconnect 4C tech.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
6 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This truck has a special Night Edition package that blacks out a lot of the exterior.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
7 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It also gets these dark-finish 22-inch wheels.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
8 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Ram is a really attractive truck.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
9 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The RamBox storage compartments are great for smaller items.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
10 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Ram 1500.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
11 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
12 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
13 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
14 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
15 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
16 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
17 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
18 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
19 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
20 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
21 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
22 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Ram 1500
23 of 23
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

28 Photos
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors a retro race car

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors a retro race car

27 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport get down in the dirt

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport get down in the dirt

15 Photos
2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a desert-running pickup with a Hellcat heart

2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a desert-running pickup with a Hellcat heart

74 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a new compact SUV with an optional hybrid engine

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a new compact SUV with an optional hybrid engine

15 Photos
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel is a hauling pro

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel is a hauling pro

37 Photos
Ford Bronco accessory concepts preview hundreds of ways to customize

Ford Bronco accessory concepts preview hundreds of ways to customize

24 Photos