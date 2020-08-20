2020 Ram 1500: Luxury truck with mild-hybrid boost

A fully loaded Ram 1500 is expensive, but it's worth every penny.
Hey there, 2020 Ram 1500.
The Ram 1500 has the nicest interior in the full-size pickup truck class.
I used it to tow my new (used) Miata home from Phoenix.
My test truck has the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.
It also has Ram's 12-inch multimedia screen running the always-lovely Uconnect 4C tech.
This truck has a special Night Edition package that blacks out a lot of the exterior.
It also gets these dark-finish 22-inch wheels.
The Ram is a really attractive truck.
The RamBox storage compartments are great for smaller items.
